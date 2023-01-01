Tech Talk: USD vs Telescopic Forks

But with everything engineering, it is never a perfect option. There are always trade-offs. And one of the main downsides of USD forks is gravity. On a conventional fork, when an oil seal breaks, you will see a minute amount of oil on the fork, which can be attended to at will. On a USD fork, a broken oil seal, sees gravity pulling the oil down the stanchions at a much higher rate of flow. Worse still, this oil is leaking very close to your disc brake assembly and tyres. Having oil on either of these two components can lead to disaster in very little time.

Another disadvantage of USD forks, is that the stanchion is closer to the road. Debris flying from the road tends to nick and scratch up the stanchions faster than on conventional forks where the stanchions sit higher up. Nicked stanchions will then destroy the oil seals and you are back to the problem described above.

So, which is better!

A difficult question to answer in absolute terms. But broadly speaking, if you are looking at performance motorcycles in which the riding is going to be highly stressed, as seen on the race track, then USD forks are no-brainers. But for motorcycles which are never going to push the performance envelope and are largely going to be used for pottering around town or the country, conventional telescopic forks are still the more sensible and economical choice.

Should you base your decision on purchasing a motorcycle dependant on it having a USD fork or not? Not entirely, as USD forks greatly improve a motorcycle’s braking and handling dynamics, but are still only one aspect of a motorcycle. You need to take a more wholistic view of your usage, and other characteristics of the bike, before putting down your money for these metal steeds!