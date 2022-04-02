The Honda experience of a Royal Enfield fan

With the same engine capacity as in the Classic; The RS has almost the same power. But when it comes to features it has dual-channel ABS, traction control, slipper clutch and LED lights over and above the Classic. Dominar also gave me a great experience. However, I missed Enfield's retro style and Enfield's riding position a lot. That’s why I bought the CB350 RS bike which was the next choice. RS had the same features as the Dominar other than power. Also, my favourite retro look. I have to say that RS impressed me a lot after using it.

About Royal Enfield Classic

The first thing I liked about Royal Enfield was its appearance. RE's split seat is its trademark. There were few REs on the road when I bought it. So, I was unique wherever I went. That was the speciality of RE at that time too. RE introduced the disc brake when many bikes did not have one. I mean 10 years ago. Therefore, there can be no alternative to the RE being a better bike.