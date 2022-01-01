Transforming trucking with digital solutions

The four megatrends that are currently shaping the world of mobility are Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric, popularly known as CASE or other equivalent acronyms. IoT driven ‘connected’ technologies form the base for these trends to thrive and generate accelerated acceptance; IoT provides data and information that drive CASE strategies, their design, business models and day-to-day operations.

In this advanced world, the Internet of Things (IoT) has undoubtedly become a leading driver for growth and development of business. It is not only limited to mobile phones, laptops and intelligent devices. Today, it has reached the mobility space to include trucks, passenger cars and two-wheelers, helping these connected mobility solutions in communicating and gathering valuable data or information to deliver a host of benefits. IoT is the foundational ‘umbrella term’ that encompasses all the connectivity-driven technologies and is transforming the transportation industry by providing connectivity to vehicles. Benefits include low Total Cost of Operation (TCO) and thereby increased profits, enhanced safety and comfort. Advanced technology also helps companies explore and develop newer products that suit the ever-changing customer/ market requirements.

According to Allied Market Research, the global IoT in the transportation market was pegged at $135.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to garner $328.76 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023.

So what are the different ways by which IoT is making a significant impact on the transportation and trucking industry?

IoT helps in public transportation, fleet management, and utilisation of assets and management of inventories among others. For example, public transportation systems leverage IoT to alert passengers through mobile apps on a vehicle’s real-time location and the estimated time of its arrival (ETA) at their stop.

Remote Area Monitoring helps to address a major challenge which is to track the assets, the trucks, especially in remote areas. Fleet operators often face difficulty in locating the assets and are not able to track how effectively fleets are being used. IoT systems collect the asset’s relevant information and perform an insightful analysis into that. Operators get alerts via SMS, email or other means for any issues that are noticed during the analysis in real-time.

At Ashok Leyland, India's second-largest commercial vehicle maker, using their ‘in-house developed’ end-to-end IoT solution iALERT, one can track the real-time information of any fleet like asset utilization pattern, loading weight on the trailer etc. Additionally, one can also know the latitude and longitude of an asset.

The IoT solutions also help in Smart Inventory Management by acting as a catalyst for real-time information across the distribution, production and warehouse centre which in turn reduces the cost of inventory handling. These supply chains can integrate a large amount of data and find insights to develop an optimised inventory management system.

