TVS Jupiter 125: Bigger & Better!

Engine, Performance & Mileage:

The major upgrade in this Jupiter is its engine. The new Jupiter is fitted with a new 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is used in Ntorq and Raider. Hence, TVS changed a lot of things in the engine from airbox to valves, to use it in the Jupiter. The aforementioned other bike’s engine has 3 valves, this Jupiter has only 2 valves in the engine. One valve is reduced for the mileage. As it’s a commuter, mileage plays an important role in designing the Jupiter 125. We weren’t able to find out the exact mileage, as we rode this on the TVS track only.

As usual, there are power and eco modes. Power delivery is linear in eco mode too. We can’t say that Jupiter’s performance is great, but the ride is good for daily commuting. We stretched it to 90 kmph on the straights. The acceleration was dull post 70 kmph and we could feel minor vibrations crossing 50. Overall, it’s ok to ride this in day-to-day city life.