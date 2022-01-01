TVS Jupiter 125: Bigger & Better!

TVS kept this Jupiter ride as suspense. Until we reached the factory, we didn’t know what we were going to ride. We guessed that it may be the new Jupiter 125cc scooter, we confirmed it once we arrived at the track. Let’s see what TVS provided in the new Jupiter.
Design:
While looking at the new 125cc Jupiter, at first glance it looks the same as the Jupiter 110cc which is being sold currently. But, when we start noticing the details, we came to know that there are minor but effective changes that make the new Jupiter look apart from its counterpart. There is a shiny coating over the body, Lights are all in LED, which is provided as standard, while the 110cc has only halogen lights. A Digi analogue meter with all the information we need. The windscreen is missing, if you want one you have to go for the classic. TVS mentions another feature in this Jupiter that has MetalMax. The front and rear fenders, side body and apron are all made of metal. Thus, the name MetalMax. Some scooters are made of fiber materials, which easily gets damaged in a crash. TVS mentioned that this can withstand a crash. Other than these changes, 12-inch alloy wheels, headlight, side panel, exhaust are the same as the 110cc counterpart. Overall, it looks good.
Features & Usage:
We give 9 out of 10 for Jupiter’s practicality. The top-end ZX and classic version get most of the features, while we can get it as optional in the standard version. There is a USB charger near the open glove box, which has a 3-litre capacity. Bluetooth connectivity, mileage meter in the Digi-analog meter, side stand engine cut-off, auto start and stop feature are all there. The boot space in this Jupiter is just ‘wow’. 33-litre boot space where it can hold 2 full-size helmets. There is another feature that we can’t see in any other scooters. TVS designed the fuel filling cap on the front side, while most of the scooters kept the fuel filling cap on the rear. Yet, the fuel tank has the same 5-litre capacity. Great job TVS.
Engine, Performance & Mileage:
The major upgrade in this Jupiter is its engine. The new Jupiter is fitted with a new 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is used in Ntorq and Raider. Hence, TVS changed a lot of things in the engine from airbox to valves, to use it in the Jupiter. The aforementioned other bike’s engine has 3 valves, this Jupiter has only 2 valves in the engine. One valve is reduced for the mileage. As it’s a commuter, mileage plays an important role in designing the Jupiter 125. We weren’t able to find out the exact mileage, as we rode this on the TVS track only.
As usual, there are power and eco modes. Power delivery is linear in eco mode too. We can’t say that Jupiter’s performance is great, but the ride is good for daily commuting. We stretched it to 90 kmph on the straights. The acceleration was dull post 70 kmph and we could feel minor vibrations crossing 50. Overall, it’s ok to ride this in day-to-day city life.
Ride & Handling:
The seating is comfortable and spacious. Its seat length is 65mm longer than the 110cc. The spacious seat provides a great ride for a family of husband, wife, and child. Ergonomics is perfect. It provides a great ride for tall people too. Yet, its seat height is 765mm which is great for short people while handling this Jupiter. The rear comes with a gas-charged single shock absorber with preload adjustment, which offers superb comfort while riding. We can’t say ‘it is the segment best’, but it is pretty good for a normal ride. Weight is the same at 109 kgs. The wheelbase is 1,275 mm, which is also the same. Ground clearance has been increased from 150mm to 165mm, which is good for this segment. The new Jupiter came in three variants, drum, disc, and alloy. Our choice is disc and alloy.
Should we buy one?
With `90,000 to `1 lakh on-road price, this Jupiter is a decent one to ride. While other scooters with the same features cross 1 lakh price, this one is pretty good. This new Jupiter 125 is not peppy as its competitors. But it’s got spacious seats, a list of features and equipment, ergonomics, practicality, boot space, and others. With all the experience we had with this Jupiter, we can say that this one is great for commuting. That’s it!