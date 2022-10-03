TVS Ronin: A New Interpretation

Whatever TVS does, it does it smartly. Be it a facelift of old bikes; be it the launch of new bikes; or be it the introduction of new technologies. Everything is a step up! TVS has once again done a spectacular launch and the name is Ronin.

TVS has bikes and scooters for commuting; for sporty lovers, there are bikes like Apache. The TVS lacked a cruiser bike for long-distance riders. Now TVS has brought that too. That's Ronin. Its brilliance lies in bringing it closer to a quarter-litre engine. If you want to compete with cruisers like the Yezdi Scrambler, Honda H'ness, Royal Enfield Meteor, it’s okay to have a little less power. TVS has come up with the Ronin to appeal to the masses with style and price.

We went all the way to Goa to test-ride the new 225cc bike from TVS Ronin.

How is Ronin?