TVS takes Indian Motorsports up a Notch!

Home hero, TVS Motor Company, has partnered with global petroleum behemoth, Petronas to build a motorsports partnership in India.

TVS has a long and rich legacy of being involved and committed to the Indian Motorsport scene for decades now. The brand has developed not just machines, but also athletes, who are at the top of the sport in India. They have also taken the best of India to go race on the international stage. It is therefore safe to say, that there is nobody quite like TVS on the Indian motorsports stage.

Petronas has been involved in motorsports on the global stage for more than a quarter of a century. The Malaysian company first signed up in 1995 in Formula 1. In 2019, it started its own team in MotoGP, named the Petronas Sepang Racing Team. With that entry, they took the Best Independent Team and Rookie of the Year titles. The next year, they also became official fuel supplier for Moto2 and Moto3. This Malaysian giant has all the pedigree required in global motorsports.

It is to our great joy to see Petronas enter India and team up with TVS to race as the Petronas TVS Racing Team. With these two forces together, we can only expect something special as an outcome. Truly taking Indian motorsports up a notch.