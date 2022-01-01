One of the most important things of motorcycle maintenance is changing the engine oil at regular intervals. Do that and the heart of your bike will be happy. Which brings most riders to the question: What Oil!?

There are two options when doing so, riding to the authorised service centre for your bike and paying the bill on the way out. You don’t need to think at all! But, since we are all automobile enthusiasts here, who enjoy digging deeper and understanding the intricacies of our beloved machines, that method doesn’t satisfy our soul. We need to know what is the best oil for the bike’s heart and our soul, keeping in mind the wallet of course!

Here’s a quick guide to understanding motorcycle lubricants…

The Composition

Motorcycle engine oils made up of two components the base stock and additives. The former is the actual oil component which makes up 80% of the product, while the latter makes up the rest. The additives are a mixture of detergents for cleaning and dispersants, which ensure the gunk in your engine doesn’t settle anywhere.

Engine oils are labelled according to the base stock and go by the names of mineral, semi-synthetic and fully synthetic.

Mineral oils, as the name suggests use natural petroleum oil pumped from mother earth as the base stock. These oils are cheaper, but do not last as long, are as pure or have as wide an operating window as synthetic oils.

Synthetic oils use oils built in a laboratory as the base stock. This is expensive to produce, but the production done under specified conditions, ensures that it is precise as the final product. Synthetic oils will last longer and are better equipped to handle extreme conditions.