Volkswagen bets big with its new sedan VIRTUS

After witnessing plenty of SUVs in the Indian market it’s time for some sedans. Yes, German automaker Volkswagen’s upcoming compact sedan is all set to hit the Indian roads. Virtus, Volkswagen’s newest and the group’s fourth offering based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which is the group’s modular platform that produces Taigun, Kushaq and the Slavia. VW Virtus is currently the final offering from the group, India, 2.0 project.
In late 2019, the VW group announced a massive structural and operational overhaul worth 1 billion euros, one of the biggest investments in the Indian auto sector. The group merged its three units-Volkswagen India, Volkswagen Group Sales India and Skoda Auto India-into one entity called Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to streamline decision-making. In came the successful MQB platform to manufacture cars locally, reducing retail prices. VW’s latest launches like Taigun and Tiguan are in tune with the group’s India 2.0 strategy.
As far as Virtus is concerned it looks elegant, sporty and sophisticated. The sharp and understated lines give way to a bold looking product. It looks like a fusion of the best from Volkswagen. The front reminds me of the new age Polo with those sleek looking headlamps that beautifully merged with the grill. The air dam section below the grill is massive that is outlined by a chrome strip that differentiates Virtus from Slavia, which we all know is its brother from another mother.
The same approach reflects on its profile too. The 16-inch wheels feature a new design and dimensionally the Virtus gains 20 millimetres in its overall length and 20 millimetres in its height as compared to the Slavia making it the biggest car in this segment. With its form and lighting elements, the rear looks like Jetta which was once sold in India. And that’s not bad thinking because it really looks upmarket. Just like the front, the rear bumper sports a gloss black insert outline with chrome applique. GT trim has an integrated boot spoiler and also get visual enhancements, like a blackout roof, black wing mirrors, red callipers, and GT badging on the fender, grill and rear.
When it comes to the interiors, as predicted it has been heavily inspired by the Taigun. The dashboard looks more premium due to its glass treatment than its own sibling. The GT line offers red surrounds in the dashboard, aluminium pedals and exclusive red ambient lighting as well as red stitching for the seats. In terms of the features, there is a touchscreen infotainment system, digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof.
As we have driven the Slavia, we can expect the Virtus will be comfortable, spacious and practical. Engines are familiar too, with no diesel on offer, but you do have two very exciting engines. The 1.0-litre TSI, a three-cylinder engine that’s offered on the dynamic line, puts out 115 PS that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed torque converter. The more exciting of the two engines are offered on the performance line. The four-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI engine puts out 150PS and 250 Nm of torque and comes mated with a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed DSG. The 1.5 litre also features ACT technology, allowing you to conserve fuel occasionally.
In terms of safety is concern there are around 40 plus features are being offered as standard across the range including multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, and a tyre pressure deflation warning system. It looks quite a premium offering from Volkswagen for the Virtus and it looks eye-catching. We are excited to drive this new German machine and will keep you all updated after we get hold of it on the roads.