Volkswagen Virtus A Sedan to Go For!

The front design looks classy with striking crease lines in the bonnet. The huge air dam in the front bumper is lined with glossy stuff and makes a big impression. The downside of this is that the small 16 inch wheels look even smaller. The big gaps in the wheel arches only emphasize this, but it does give the Virtus an SUV like 179 mm of ground clearance. There’s more chrome in the rear bumper and this along with the large blacked-out tail lamps do a good job of distracting you from what is quite a bulky rear end. Virtus comes in two trims, the GT Line and Dynamic Line. The GT trim is exclusive to the 1.5 TSI engine and gets a few differences too, like gloss black alloy wheels, a subtle lip spoiler on the boot and GT badging.

When it comes to the interiors Volkswagen has done quite a bit to distinguish it from the Slavia. The VW Virtus will be familiar if you’ve seen the interior of a VW Tiguan. In the GT line, there are red accents on the dashboard and it’s similar to the Taigun, but they’ve done a slightly different treatment for this gloss black trim on the Virtus. It looks classy, the plastic quality is generally good, build quality is solid, but there are a few bits that give away the cost-cutting that’s gone into this car.

The GT version gets black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching. The entire cabin is not black, there are still beige bits at the bottom of the doors and the roof lining, and therefore the cabin doesn’t seem too dark. Something that does return, is the lovely new Volkswagen steering wheel. It’s well built and handsome, in my opinion. And it has all the controls that you need. In terms of features, Virtus like its SUV counterpart is well equipped. The top-spec variants, get a 10-inch touch screen, eight-inch digital dials, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a sunroof.