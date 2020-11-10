BIGG BOSS TAMIL SEASON 4, DAY 36 Highlights: It's Diwali celebration time in Bigg Boss house Rani Kannan BIGG BOSS TAMIL SEASON 4, DAY 36 பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ்

Bigg Boss gave Deepavalli gift to all the HMs, which was - ‘No eviction’! What about the viewers who were anxious to evict a few badly behaving housemates? What is our gift!? Thalaila maavudhaan araikaranga! Day 36 started with the song ‘Deepavalli! Deepavalli!’ at 8 AM! After the song, Aari said that since they received a circular saying that they should only talk in tamil, henceforth, they would say ‘Kaalai vanakkam' and ‘Iravu vanakkam’, instead of Good Morning and Good night! All the HMs joined their hands, stood in a circle, and said ‘Kaalai Vanakkam’ three times! Why three times? In between, Anitha interfered and said that they could also say 'Nannaal' Others ignored, and just said Kaalai Vanakam! Again from the beginning: When Bigg boss season 4 started, the fights and arguments would generally start in the kitchen. The last few days, this pattern changed. But today, again, a fight began in the kitchen! Uppu chappu peradha toor dal vishayam! I find it funny to even write this! Anitha said that there was no toor dal left, so they can not prepare Sambar. She asked Rio to suggest a dish. Rio said that he does not know cooking. For that, Anitha said, "sappida theriym illae", and insisted to name a dish! He suggested chutney!! But, the BBH does not have a mixie, to make chutney! Only Ammi!

Then, Sanam told Anitha that she can make sambar with moong dal (payatham parupu), which they could use, as side dish for pongal for breakfast, and also for rice in the afternoon. Anitha objected to this, and said that moongdal sambar can not be used for lunch, as it won’t be suitable for rice. And,... just like that, this turned into a fight! Rio interfered. Then, Archana found the toor dal packet, and gave it to the Kicteh team. Huh! The packet was lying in the kitchen all this while! Summave sanda podranga pa, ozhunga kooda paarkama! But, it didn't stop there. Anitha got angry because of this whole saga, and went to bed as a strike (yes, this is still morning!)!! Other (non-kitchen team) HMs were joking about the delayed supply of food! The whole mess in Kitchen: Aari then entered the kitchen, to know what was happening. Rio explained, and asked Aari to move Anitha from the kitchen team, and replace her with someone else. Rio said that if someone cooks in anger, andhe sapadu odambulae othadu! Sabbah! Sanam supported Anitha and asked Rio not to take Anitha's anger seriously. After sometime Anitha came out, and joined them. Rio asked her to go back, as she abruptly left the kitchen in anger. She (Anitha) said that Rio didn’t come on time, to support, and came only when the argument turned into a fight. Rio replied that initially, he did not find their argument serious, and so, did not interfere. For that, Anitha said that she made sure that the argument did not become serious. Achacho! Rio pointed out that the menu was already fixed the previous day, as pulyodarai, and asked why Anitha changed it! For this, Anitha countered asking why Rio didn't remind her! Uhm, why should he? Was not the menu discussed with all the HMs assigned to kitchen duty? Anitha - Angry bird: Then, Aari asked Anitha what happened. She (Anitha) repeated the whole saga again! I was surprised that Anitha was raising her voice, but Aari did not say anything. Being captain of the house, he was very very patient today. Anyways, he just said that since Archana found and gave them the toor dal, the issue was solved! Rio , Somu and Jithan were discussing later, about the kitchen fight. Rio rightly pointed out that it is very difficult to handle Anitha. Rio asked Shivani, if she could join in kitchen team, and take Anitha's place. She asked, "vedikai pakkava?"😁

In my experience, Moong dal sambar goes well with rice. I think Anitha does not know cooking, which is ok. But then, she should be ok with taking a back seat in the kitchen tasks, and let those who know (like Sanam) lead. But ofcourse, Anitha is the captain of the kitchen team. So, probably her ego got the way? Ennamo, Viewers ku vanda sodanai! Idanal arivikapaduvadu Ennavendral, viewers can expect one (or more) kitchen fight(s) everyday, until the end of this week! Next, Bigg Boss asked everyone to write a letter to any one (from outside) whom they miss this Deepavalli. Eviction process (or not!): BB then asked the HMs to each nominate someone for the week's eviction list. On completion of the nominations, BB announced everyone's names (all the HMs, whether nominated or not), and wished them A Happy Diwali! As a Deepavali gift, BB announced that there would be no eviction this week. Semma bulb to the viewers! People had already started voting in the unofficial website on seeing the promo! During the eviction process, a few interesting things happened: Suchi said that Gabri and Archana are toxic! Archana I understand. But Gabi?! Samyuktha said that Sanam and Anitha are Mundirikottai sisters!😀😀 Anitha and Suchi got maximum votes. Looks like the other HMS are in full gandu against these two. Gabi’s shocking reaction was cute, when BB announced her name in the eviction list!

Ippavae Kanai Kathudae task: Archana read the details of the task. Over action and over sound, Archana! Anyways, the HMs were divided into 2 teams - Busvanam (Balaji’s team), and Kambi mathapu (Rio’s team). The way the groups were formed, showed a strong groupism! Anyways, the task was that, each person in both teams had to twirl with a waist level stick placed on the ground on one end (with their face as close as possible to the other end of the stick). After twirling for 10 times, they had to run straight (about 40-50 feet) to touch a sign board on the wall, and run back the same distance. The challenge is that, after twirling so many times, most people would lose balance, and won't be able to run straight. A few HMs (Archana, Anitha) fell during the task. Every round had a new team member from both teams start the task at the same time. The team of the person who finished first, would win the round.

