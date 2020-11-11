BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 37 Highlights: Rio Vs Anitha! Archana Paatti! Rani Kannan BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 37 பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ்

Bigg boss house morning started with the song 'ketta kodukura bhoomi idhu’. I feel tired saying everyday that the HMs dance was just ok ok. I think it goes without saying! Then, Bigg Boss announced the Luxury Budget Task : ’Patti Solai Thatadhe’. Archana was the paatti (apt!). As per the setting of the task, Archana paati is supposed to be 'romba nyayamanavanga'. Samyuktha's family has been working with this paati for many parambarais (generations). Samyukhtha's daughter is Anitha. Samyukhtha and Anitha were taking care of Archana, whose grown up children are abroad and reluctant to visit her. So, Archana charts a plan to make her sons and daughters come to her village. She tells them that she is making a will. Immediately, her money hungry children come running (I mean, flying) from abroad. Bigg Boss introduced the other characters: - Nisha is a daughter, and her husband is Rio. Both are scientists! Nisha gave him love torture (what is that?), and married him. - Sanam is another daughter, and her husband is Jithan. Sanam (in this story) is someone who always seeks self-importance. Her husband is an ’edupar Kai Pillai.’ Bala is their son, and Shivani is their daughter. They both (Shivani and Balaji) are very close (in the story). They both were singing the song ’engae annan engae annan avarai pasathulae adichuka alillai’. But, their body language didn't look like they were playing the roles of 2 siblings! And, Thank God! They didn't sing a song from ’Pasa Malar’! - Aari is the eldest son, wife is Suchi. Aari is a very responsible person. Their son, is Ajeedh. Ajeedh likes his cousin, Shivani. Shivani likes him too, but is scared of Balaji! - Somu is another son, and is a thief. His lover is Ramya, and is also a thief. Gabri is Ramya's partner. Their objective is to steal the property documents. In the story, Somu introduces Ramya as his wife and Gabi as their daughter, to his mother (Archana). Archana Patti timely cut a timely joke, asking "who is the wife, and who is the daughter?" Yes, they both were very cute. Nisha was trying to bring some comedy very now and then. It was not good, but, something is better than nothing!

Rio vs Anitha: When the family were having lunch, Somu, Ramya and Gabri (playing their role as thieves) stole jewels from the locker. After lunch, the whole family was sitting and chatting. Bala was teasing Samyuktha and Anitha, saying that they both were looking after his patti Archana, and on that level, were also trying to steal the property. He also teased Anitha, saying that she was trying to trap Archana paati's grand son, to capture the soththu. Anita responded that her character was very loyal. Rio jokingly asked her to not fight with anyone in that case, as she is a 'loyal' person. Anita responded that her loyalty was only to Archana paati. Suddenly, something stuck her mind, and she asked why Rio was unnecessarily blaming her, when she was not fighting with anyone (at that point in time). Rio said that he was just kidding. But, Anitha did not let go of the topic, and started arguing. Rio repeatedly asked her to leave this topic, but that did not happen. Then Rio said that if anyone else felt that what he said was wrong, he would touch her feet, and went inside. Nisha followed Rio and scolded him for saying he will touch Anitha's feet. Aari came inside, and asked what had happened. Rio explained, and said that Anita was always in a fighting mood. Anita seems very sensitive, and is like a ticking time bomb. Not sure if this is because of the closed and stressful Bigg Boss atmosphere. Nisha asked Anitha if she couldn’t gauge from Rio’s body language, that he was just joking? Uncomfortable Sanam: Sanam told Bigg Boss in the confession room, that she was uncomfortable with the role she had today, as Balaji was playing her son. She asked Bigg Boss to change Bala's role, but BB asked her to continue with her play, as it was a task. She then asked Bigg Boss to say the same (to continue the role, as it was just a task) to Bala as well. Uhm... Why should BB tell this to Bala? He (Bala) did not complain that he was uncomfortable. Only Sanam did, right!? Silly! Aari and Jithan also advised her to play it as a game, and continue the task. They also gave her an idea to improvise the script, and to have it as Sanam being angry with her son (Bala), and that any conversation would happen through her husband (Jithan) . Very good idea!

Custody of the document: BB called everyone (all characters of the task), and said that the Property Document should be protected properly. If it was stolen, the entire property would go to the character who stole (and had custody of the documents). If the documents were not stolen, then paati can give it to anyone she wishes, and distribute it per her will. BB asked Archana paati to keep the property document in her locker. Paati asked who among the HMs were interested to guard it! Almost all were, as no one believed anyone! Bala was making a plan with Shivani, Ajeedh and Gabi to steal the property document. Gabi (the thief) shared this plan with her partner, Ramya. Sanam vs Aari: Sanam was working in the kitchen (kitchen team, illa!). Aari came, and noticed food thrown in the dust bin. He asked Sanam if anyone from the kitchen team threw the food in the bin. Sanam saw it, and said she might have thrown it, but didn't remember. She blamed Aari for particularly targeting and asking her. Aari said that since Sanam was there, he asked her if she knew. If not, he would ask others as well. But Sanam made a mountain out of this mole hill. she said that Aari can throw her in jail, for wasting food, and kept shouting. She asked Aari not to think he was a perfect human, etc etc etc. It went on. He asked Sanam to talk to Kamal this weekend, and left the place. I feel she just did this to get screen time. I see no other reason! Other HMs asked Jithan to control his wife (in the Paati task). He said he wanted a divorce! Aari told Jithan that he felt Sanam was showing her anger (from another issue) on him. It was misplaced. Property document stolen: When this fight was happening between Sanam and Aari, everyone's attention was on them. Somu used this chance, and stole the document from the locker, and hid it under his pillow. Ramya and Gabi helped him, and ensured that no one saw him steal. Sanam was crying. Archana, as her mother, (in this task) consoled her. Archana called everyone, and said every day one person should guard the locker. She asked everyone to make a case on why they should be allowed near the locker, and she would then select the guards based on the arguments they make.

