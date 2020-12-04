BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 60 Review: Ennama Ipadi Panreengalema!! Rani Kannan Bigg boss tamil season 4 பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ்

Today ’s Bigg boss episode started with yesterday's ranking conversation, where the HMs ranked themselves. Bala’s Birthday celebs happened, and Good day biscuits were given! Oh, and also, Bala created some crazy drama, hitting himself with his own shoes. Archana took her toxic game a notch up. Day 59: As mentioned in my last review, the following parameters were taken into consideration for the rankings of the call center task performance: - Receiver (center employee) holding the call, from buzzer to buzzer - Caller (customer) managing to make the employee cut the call before the buzzer - Quality of the call - Friendliness of call (HMs saving their friends by using this task) Discussion on ranking: A looooong discussion happened. A noteworthy (only noteworthy point mentioned was by Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan). During the discussion, a few HMs said that Archana performed well, and had to be placed within 6th place. Bala said that Archana (as a caller) cut the call to save Ajeedh and hence, be placed after 6th. Adhukku PP Jithan retorted that Bala was the only person who didn’t understand and do the task. As a caller, instead of asking questions to Aari (receiver), he just went on a rambling spree and cut the call. He didn’t let Aari speak. Because of this, PP Jithan said that in all fairness, Bala should be placed at 13th! Looool. PP Jithan also said that Aari spent sleepless nights because of the torture Bala put him through ☹.

The discussion actually went on and on and on, and so, finally, BB pressed the buzzer. Thank you, BB!! You’re the best! BB announced that their allotted time for ranking was over, and asked the HMs to choose their pedestals and stand, based on their long discussion. Anbarasi Archana claimed number 1 position, since she attended both the calls effectively. Really!? After using it to save Ajeedh, because Ajeedh saved her friend Rio!? Reeks of corruption and nepotism! I wish everyone had half the confidence of Anbarasi Archana. I say half, as full might be toxic! Let that sink in, for awhile! Read நட்சத்திர பலன்கள் - டிசம்பர் 4 முதல் 10 வரை Sanam also though that she did a great job. She admitted that she only acted as the caller (to Samyuktha). Since the second week (current week) Sam was evicted, Sanam did not get the opportunity to receive a call. But, that was not her mistake, she explained. Rio also thought he did a great job – after all, he (and we!) survived Anitha’s call. Aari also felt he deserved to be No. 1. After all, he listened to Bala patiently. Anitha also thought she was No. 1. Edhukkunu enakku theriyala, but she thought so! Anyways, all these people stood in No. 1 spot. Logjam!! Rio and Somu asked BB for a pen and paper. They said that all HMs can put a star against the HM that they thought did very well. That way they could choose No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, etc etc. idha munnalaye yosichirkanum. Appa summa vada suttuttu, time waste pannittu, now they are coming up with these place. Anyways, BB kalluli mangan kept his mouth shut. Then, Aari suggested that they could vote! Ranking on vote basis: He asked the HMs who supported Sanam for No. 1, to raise the hands. Nobody raised their hands! Gasp! Sanam got angry, and said that she would go and stand in the 13th rank. Rio consoled. My 2.5 year old grandson behaves like this. Avanukku vendiyadhu kedaikalenna, he will either throw a tantrum, or sit in a corner with an angry face. I am not saying that Sanam is a 2.5 year old. Just that her behavior is like one!

Unexpectedly, Somu said he was supporting Aari. He said that he gave a best and honest performance. Somu raised his hands for Aari, and asked others if they supported as well. Aari got 6 votes. He won, and clinched the 1st place! In another turn of events, previous 1st place contestants Rio and Anitha also raised their hands for Aari. Anbarasi Archana gave a kovapparvai to Somu. Somu tried to pacify her saying that he was feeling hungry and wanted to finish the discussion fast. Important to note that the love bed (except for Nisha and Archana) voted for Aari. Next, discussion for second prize, I mean second place! Sanam claimed it. There was a tough fight between Sanam and Bala. Bala said that since Sanam attended only one call, and didn’t play the role of a receiver, she should be placed in 13th rank. Aari said that it wasn’t Sanam’s fault, as there was an eviction in between Round 1 and Round 2. No receiver for her. He supported Sanam, and asked the HMs who felt the same, to raise their hands. She got 5 ‘yay’s, and clinched the second place. Anita and Archana also competed, but got lesser votes. Aanalum, Anitha’s and Archana’s vida muyarchiya parattanum! Anita said that whosever’s name was called out first, was winning. Uhm, not really true Anitha. Don’t twist the facts! For first place, Sanam’s name was called first. Did she get it!!? Since Aari stood in his first place pedestal, Gabi took the role of counting votes. Sanam vs Bala: Idhukku naduvula, Bala was shown shouting at Sanam, saying that she kept changing her ideology according to the person. He was pointing his fingers while talking. Sanam got angry, and said ’kaiya neeti pesadeenga’. Bala said ’apadithan pesuven’. Sanam said ’appo enkita pesathinga’. Bala said ’unta pesinaduku enna serupala aduchikanum’. Then, he took his brand new slippers, and hit himself on his face! OMG! What did I just see!?

Sanam took it as Bala symbolically saying that talking to her was like hitting himself with slippers. She demanded apology. But Bala went inside. I would like to register few quotes on anger: ’Anger doesn't solve anything, It builds nothing, But it can destroy everything.’ ’It's wise to direct your anger towards problems -----not people; to focus your energies on answers-----not excuses.’ ’Speak when you are angry and you will make the best speech you will ever regret.’ Do you readers remember, a couple of weeks ago, when Aari was talking with his hands, Bala said ‘Kaiya neeti pesadha. Kaiya neeti pesina, naan veradhavudhu neeti pesuven’, and showed his leg. BOOMERANG!! On another frame, Archana was blabbering to Nisha. She said that it was unfair that Sanam claimed first and second place, as she attended only one call. Archana said that the other HMs were scared of her (Sanam), and so, voted. Archana also said that Bala was fighting for everything and spoiling things! Uhm, if there is one person whom the HMs should be scared of in the BBH, it is Anbarasi Archana herself. I have not met her in person. But if I ever do, I will run at a mile per hour, just to save my own sanity! Yes, even with my mutti vali, I will run! Then, the discussion moved to 3rd place. Anitha won! She got three votes. She stood in the third place. Bala came from inside the BBH. He again shouted at Sanam and said that she should apologize. Sanam said that he should apologize. This went on for awhile. In meantime, Anitha went on stood on the 3rd place pedestal. Bala said that since he was not there for the voting, he wanted a re-election. He stood in the re-election, and won. He clinched the pedestal. Now, it was Anita’s turn to get angry. She said that she didn’t want any rank, and sat aloof. For the fourth place, Gabi called Anitha and Archana as contestants. But since, Anitha was so stern and said that she didn't want to participate in this, Archana clinched it. Again, I am reminded of my 2.5 year old grandson. This went on.. Finally they came to 13th place! Shivani and Nisha fought tooth and nail for it! ROFL! Finally, Shivani took the 12th place, and Nisha was left with No. 13. சனம் - பாலாஜி ஷூ சண்டைகள்... அனிதாவின் 'லூஸு'கலாய்... பிக்பாஸ் நாள்- 60 All ranks were filled by then, except for No. 10. The HMs asked Anitha, but she refused. Anbarasi Archana commented that because o Anitha, they were not able to complete the task. BB pressed the buzzer, and BB put an end to the ranking task. No one bothered Anitha after this! Archana's double game: Bala and Shivani were later walking in the lawn. Archana conveyed her Birthday wishes to him, put viboothi on his forehead, and hugged him. While hugging her, Bala rubbed off the viboothi!!

