BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 78 Review: 5 contestants in the nomination list!

Yesterday's Bigg boss show highlight is nomination process, followed by the ’Maatniya Task’ which resulted in Anitha turning into Chandramukhi! Aaaaaah! Morning song and dance: Today’s episode started with the song ’vethaliyae potendi’! Bala generally doesn't wake up in the morning. But today, he was seen dancing with others. Was it the song, or the joy of Archana leaving? After the song, love bed group said good morning to Archana. But that group has never wished Nisha till now. Why? Somu was telling Archana in the camera, that it was Gabi who prepared tea for him. Vaathu mandaigal!

Latest Bigg boss tamil season 4 show updates and news! Shivani vs Anitha: In the bedroom, Bala took chocolate from Shivani and Shivani shouted at Bala and yelled playfully. Anitha came from the kitchen, and lied down in the bed. She told Balaji that she would get giddy if someone yelled. She asked him to convey to Shivani. Bala informed this to Shivani, who said that it was not her look out.

Anitha said that she got hurt by Shivani’s comment. Bala asked Shivani to apologize to Anitha. Why is Bala acting as the mediator here? Shivani pointed out that it is Anitha who yells the most in the house. But still she apologized. Why can’t this girl stand her ground? Later in the kitchen, Shivani was pouring milk in the glasses. Bala was standing with her. Anitha told him that dosakarandi was not there, and asked him to call the vessel team to wash it. Shivani, who is from vessel team didn’t respond, as she was pouring milk. Aari came and washed it. வேட்டையாடு வெறியோடு மோடில் அனிதா, ஷிவானியோடு மோதும் பாலாஜி, டிஆர்பி சண்டையில் ஆரி! பிக்பாஸ் – 78 Shivani vs Bala: Bala asked Shivani how many milk packets were there, and how much milk she took. Shivani said that she didn't know about the availability and was only volunteering to help Gabi. But she got annoyed by Bala’s tone and left the place. Gabi gave the details to Bala. Bala then went to the garden area to pacify Shivani. Shivani said that she was not in kitchen team and didn't like his way of asking. Bala said sorry to her. I don’t think it is just the milk packet problem. It is Bala asking her to apologize to Anitha earlier, that spilled over. Bala should mind his own business, especially in matters like this concerning Shivani. Else it is going to backfire on him.

Bala called everyone and asked the kitchen team to clean one or two vessels in case of urgency. Bala said it's the duty of the kitchen captain Anitha to keep account of milk rationing. Anitha said that she didn't know how to make coffee or tea, and hence cannot maintain rationing of milk. So, Gabi took that responsibility. Who would have known that learning to make tea and coffee would be so valuable! But if we think about it, Anitha who 2-3 weeks ago, cooked food for 12 people single handedly, said she doesn’t know to make tea or coffee. Onnume puriyaleye!! Bala later shared with Shivani and Ajeedh that he wanted to change the kitchen team captain but didn't do, to avoid unnecessary fight. After today’s Anitha and Aari fight, I am sure he is counting his stars, for not going ahead and changing the captain. Anitha is not bad per se. But seems extremely volatile.

Nomination list: BB called the HMs for nomination. It was closed nomination. Aari, Anitha, Gabi, Shivani and Ajeedh have been nominated. Let the show begin! Key note: Anitha has been upset since morning, due to the Shivani matter, kitchen matter, and most importantly, the week's eviction list. Anitha would be like this until the weekend. God! And Bala has slowly started showing his dominance as the leader. Mercyla vandha leadershipke ivlo gethu! Ramya's nakkal: Christmas decorations were arranged grandly in the open lawn of the BBH. Ramya along with Ajeedh went near Santa clause (statue) and asked Santa Claus, if he knew which HM goes inside the confession room, to nominate, talks about all 7HMs on and on and on and on and on, but finally nominates 2 and comes back. Then, she said that it was not Aari but, herself. Ajeedh said that her nakkal was not a soft hurt, but vera level. They both laughed. Irritating laugh. Ajeedh, the most undeserving Housemate to continue in the house, is sticking so far, only because there are so many worse elements to be kicked out. Even this week, he was the target to be evicted… But Anitha's bad time! Since Gabi's name came in the nomination list, Rio and Somu were teasing her. They were asking her to go out and meet Archana, Nisha, and Somu's dog, before going to her house. Somu said he would give her a list on Friday with people she should meet before she went home.

Matikiniya fun task: This potentially fun task, turned into a serious task. Anitha got very emotional and hyper. Aari also didn’t back out soon, and things got worse. The house went into high tension mode. Several chits of papers were in a bowl with a word written. The HMs should play a small kiddo game with each other 1:1, and the winning HM had to pick the chit and frame a question with the word, and ask the losing HM to name another HM who would be apt for the word/question. Aarambame sari illai, as Aari and Anitha had an irritated exchange of words. Nothing much there. It was like 2 people who don’t like each other, being snappy. Most of the sensitive questions came to Aari. Probably, Aari’s answers were shown more as he is generally honest and replies well. It was going on in a jovial way. Then, an important question was put by Shivani, and Aari was to give the answer. The word picked by Shivani was demotivation. Shivani asked Aari whom he thought was demotivated and why. Aari said that Anitha was demotivated. He said that she was feeling bad thinking about how her anger and cries were reflected outside. He could have stopped there. But in Aari’s long winded talking style, he went on. He said that recently Anitha cried to Archana saying that her parents and hubby asked her not to go to BB, but she came, etc etc. While saying this, Aari mentioned Anitha’s hubby’s name.

