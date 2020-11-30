BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 55 Highlights: Aari and Bala saved! Rani Kannan Bigg boss tamil season 4 latest updates பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ்

Today’s Bigg boss episode was very similar to Vivadha Medai task. Bala spoke on behalf of his group, and Archana spoke on behalf of her group. Kamal he gave his verdict in Soloman Papaiya style! Today’s Episode started with Kamal thanking the police officers, electricians, and social workers who were involved in emergency work and relief, during the Nivar cyclone. Friday’s clipping: Aari was shown talking to Producer Pulla Jithan Ramesh (PP Jithan). Aari was analyzing Ramya’s character. He mentioned the call center task, when Ramya and he (Aari) had to choose a caller between Shivani and PP Jithan. Aari was fine with anybody, as he had questions for both. Ramya, then chose PP Jithan, as she and Shivani belonged to the same Balaji group. He also mentioned that it was Ramya who instigated Sanam during the Rio-Ajeedh call. Moreover, while people generally attribute Balaji for Samyukhtha’s undeserved victory in the captainship task, it was Ramya, who was the moola Karanam, as it was she, who swapped Nisha with Sam, with the power Bigg Boss gave her, Aari said.

Surukama solla pona, Aari was (rightly) saying that Ramya is a bayangaramana allu, who is extremely cunning. PP Jithan simply nodded his head. I think PP Jithan does not like to strain himself - physically or mentally. Rombha moolaiya kasakkika maatar. Plus, kai kaalum valika koodadhu. Later, on one frame, Shivani, Ramya, and Sanam were gossiping about Aari. Ramya said that in this eight week game so far, the ‘jail’ has been functioning only for 5 weeks, and in that, Aari had gone to jail 3 times. He would be very irritated during the weekend, in front of Kamal, she said. On another frame, in the kitchen, Rio was cleaning. Gabri came to help, so that they could finish the work soon, and go to sleep early. Anitha, who is the captain of the cleaning team, got upset with this, as she felt that Gabi was helping Rio, without Anita’s knowledge. Ayyo, Anitha idukellama upset aavanga?? Rio said that he is the captain of the house, and hence allowed Gabri to clean. Anitha said it was not correct. Rio apologized. I don’t understand why Rio is apologizing left, right, and center! Anyways, his wish. And, OMG – Anitha – too much attitude!! Day 55: Over to the stage. Kamal asked the HMs about their experience (for 12 hours), outside the BBH. Ramya said that they saw cars and autos. The answers were in the range of ‘aadu nadandadhu; maadu nadandadhu’. It was funny. Gabri said they didn’t have access to phone or TV nothing, and that it was just like in the BBH. Great job, Bigg Boss! Kamal told them that this cyclone was not as bad as the cyclone in 2015. Topple card Analysis: Kamal asked the male contestants why they withdrew their names from the topple card. They said that it was prolonging for a long time. They also said that they were prepared to meet the audience. This show of confidence among the males might also be their game strategy? Also, when the first male contestant, Bala withdrew, saying that he was prepared to face the audience, it becomes an ego issue for the other (males). They would have been forced to follow suit! Kamal asked Nisha why she got emotional, while and after giving away the card. She said that Bala’s group (Bala, Anitha) triggered her, and hence withdrew. Sanam interjected here, and said that it was Anitha who gave up the card first, and then, Nisha got emotional, and offered it back to Anitha. Logically, Anitha was out of game said Sanam. Kamal said Sanam should have fought then. Anyways, all worked out well. Samyuktha was thankfully nominated, and is in all possibility, out of the BBH. Nomination of worst performer analysis: Kamal told that the general opinion has been that worst performer selection is influenced by Personal favouritism. Both Bala and Anbarasi Archana explained their respective sides, that there was no such thing.

