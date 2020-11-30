BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, EPISODE 55 Highlights: Aari and Bala saved!

Today’s Bigg boss episode was very similar to Vivadha Medai task. Bala spoke on behalf of his group, and Archana spoke on behalf of her group. Kamal he gave his verdict in Soloman Papaiya style!
Today’s Episode started with Kamal thanking the police officers, electricians, and social workers who were involved in emergency work and relief, during the Nivar cyclone.
Friday’s clipping:
Aari was shown talking to Producer Pulla Jithan Ramesh (PP Jithan). Aari was analyzing Ramya’s character. He mentioned the call center task, when Ramya and he (Aari) had to choose a caller between Shivani and PP Jithan. Aari was fine with anybody, as he had questions for both. Ramya, then chose PP Jithan, as she and Shivani belonged to the same Balaji group. He also mentioned that it was Ramya who instigated Sanam during the Rio-Ajeedh call. Moreover, while people generally attribute Balaji for Samyukhtha’s undeserved victory in the captainship task, it was Ramya, who was the moola Karanam, as it was she, who swapped Nisha with Sam, with the power Bigg Boss gave her, Aari said.
Surukama solla pona, Aari was (rightly) saying that Ramya is a bayangaramana allu, who is extremely cunning. PP Jithan simply nodded his head. I think PP Jithan does not like to strain himself - physically or mentally. Rombha moolaiya kasakkika maatar. Plus, kai kaalum valika koodadhu.
Later, on one frame, Shivani, Ramya, and Sanam were gossiping about Aari. Ramya said that in this eight week game so far, the ‘jail’ has been functioning only for 5 weeks, and in that, Aari had gone to jail 3 times. He would be very irritated during the weekend, in front of Kamal, she said.
On another frame, in the kitchen, Rio was cleaning. Gabri came to help, so that they could finish the work soon, and go to sleep early. Anitha, who is the captain of the cleaning team, got upset with this, as she felt that Gabi was helping Rio, without Anita’s knowledge. Ayyo, Anitha idukellama upset aavanga??
Rio said that he is the captain of the house, and hence allowed Gabri to clean. Anitha said it was not correct. Rio apologized.
I don’t understand why Rio is apologizing left, right, and center! Anyways, his wish. And, OMG – Anitha – too much attitude!!
Day 55:
Over to the stage. Kamal asked the HMs about their experience (for 12 hours), outside the BBH. Ramya said that they saw cars and autos. The answers were in the range of ‘aadu nadandadhu; maadu nadandadhu’. It was funny. Gabri said they didn’t have access to phone or TV nothing, and that it was just like in the BBH.
Kamal told them that this cyclone was not as bad as the cyclone in 2015.
Topple card Analysis:
Kamal asked the male contestants why they withdrew their names from the topple card. They said that it was prolonging for a long time. They also said that they were prepared to meet the audience.
This show of confidence among the males might also be their game strategy? Also, when the first male contestant, Bala withdrew, saying that he was prepared to face the audience, it becomes an ego issue for the other (males). They would have been forced to follow suit!
Kamal asked Nisha why she got emotional, while and after giving away the card. She said that Bala’s group (Bala, Anitha) triggered her, and hence withdrew. Sanam interjected here, and said that it was Anitha who gave up the card first, and then, Nisha got emotional, and offered it back to Anitha. Logically, Anitha was out of game said Sanam. Kamal said Sanam should have fought then.
Anyways, all worked out well. Samyuktha was thankfully nominated, and is in all possibility, out of the BBH.
Nomination of worst performer analysis:
Kamal told that the general opinion has been that worst performer selection is influenced by Personal favouritism.
Both Bala and Anbarasi Archana explained their respective sides, that there was no such thing.
Uhm, we were not born yesterday, Bala and Anbarasi Archana.
They both gave lengthy speeches, quoting examples from earlier incidents. I don’t want to waste your time going into it!
Aari, who was selected as the worst performer, then tried explaining his side. Immediately Kamal interfered, and said that he has already advised Aari to not carry old baggage. Aari shut his mouth afterwards, and didn’t open it until the episode finished.
Things were probably edited, but I do think that it was very very unfair of Kamal. When he has time and patience to hear out the lengthy speeches of Anbarasi Archana and Bala, why not have time to let Aari finish what he wanted to say. Not sure if the bias is coming from Kamal himself, or from Vijay TV.
During the break, Anbarasi Archana was telling Nisha that, they would have to change the game plan.
Ippavaavadhu Vijay TV viewersku kaamchangale, that there is a game plan for Archana’s group!
Call center analysis:
Kamal appreciated Bala for handling Archana’s call with cool. Kamal asked Anbarasi Archana about her strategy in the call with Bala. Archana said that there was no groupism in the BBH, only friendship and Anbu.
Does Archana think that we viewers are so stupid!!??
Bala said that since in the topple card task, he had said that she was playing for her group, Archana tried clarifying it in the call center conversation. Bala added that Groupism was there, in the BBH, which affected the tasks, and selection of the best and worst performers.
Unexpectedly, Gabri stood up and said that Bala also had his own group. She pointed out that he has never nominated Shivani or Samyuktha as the worst performer. She spoke about herself as well, and said that though Ajeedh is her best friend, she had nominated him as the worst performer. Everyone clapped.
Gabri deserves appreciation here.
I think, if Kamal had not rudely and unfairly snubbed Aari earlier, he would have pointed out that be belonged to neither group (Anbarasi Archana or Bala), and was getting hit from both sides. But, he just kept quiet. In Bigg Boss Season 4, Kamal is the host, and the HMs like Bala, Aari, Anbarasi Archana are the guests. When you invite, and have 10 guests in your house, would you openly show favoritism to one, and treat another in a low manner?
Anyways, the episode was mostly Anbarasi Archana’s and Bala’s blah blah blahs…. They were talking about how there was pure friendship in their respective groups, and no groupism. They were all playing their game. Bala also told Kamal that he had informed Anbarasi Archana that he would accept her mother’s love outside the BBH, but not inside.
Kamal patiently listened, and finally said, “Anbu kodupathil thappillai. Anbai vangikolvathilum thapillai. But while coming to the game, play individually.”
Bala versus Aari analysis:
Later, the conversation moved to Aari versus Bala. Bala explained what happened on the nomination day, stating from Jithan ‘s count down comment when Aari was entering the confession room to talk to BB, to Bala showing his leg, and Bala apologized for his behavior.
Kamal asked Aari if he left the captaincy to Rio. He said yes, and told that Rio kept making fouls, but there was no judge to point the mistakes. The whole crowd was cheering for Rio, and so, he quit the game, he said.
Fair enough.
Mundhirikottais Bala and Sanam said that Aari’s decision affected the others’ victory. Kamal replied that others’ victory was not affected, as the match was happening only between Rio and Aari (as the other contestants had already lost).
Thank you, Kamal! Finally!
Bala said that Rio’s credibility of winning was lost. Iss itt soo Bala? I think it went because, you (Bala) shared with everyone, what Aari told a small group! Kamal agreed that Rio’s credibility was pulled down.
Also, Kamal advised Aari, who also holds a Guinness record, to play with sportsmanship! He also advised Bala and Aari to give a tough competition in tasks, but not be enemies otherwise. He said that the viewers also wanted to see them both play, and saved the two from eviction.
With this, today’s bigg boss episode was over.
In my review on Day 52, ‘who is the hero, Aari or Bala’, I concluded that it depends on Vijay TV TRP and future strategy. Today Kamal proved it!