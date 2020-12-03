BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 59 Review: Call center task ranking! Debate heats up! Rani Kannan Bigg boss tamil season 4 highlights பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ்

Today’s episode was the continuation of the call center task. It included a discussion among the HMs, on ranking themselves, based on their performance in the call center task! Bala’s Birthday celebrations were shown in the promo but not telecast today! Nothing new about Vijay TV doing this. Lol! Day 59: 8.00am: The day in Bigg boss house started with the Morning song ‘Jithu jiladi! HMs dancing to it – Same old! Same old! Task name ’Kumaaru’: Today’s morning task was given to Somu! The task was to call the name ’Kumar’ in different tones and voice modulations. Initially Somu started the task. He tried different styles – angry, flirtatious, and a few more. Then, he asked the other HMs to do it. Simplest task, right? Straight forward? But even in this task, Sanam started an argument with Somu, and Archana got angry with Gabi. Kaalaila ezhumbodhey yaaroda sanda podalamnu yosipangalo!! Notable here - Somu asked Ramya to call her with Korean modulation. For some contest, apparently Ramya wears braces (teeth clip) every night. When she wears braces, she can’t spell ‘s’ correctly, and also sprays. This, they tease and call ‘Korean’. Great secret revealed!! I remember an incident here. When Aari and Samyuktha were fighting with the ‘motherhood’ and ‘valarppu’ matter, Bala interfered and supported Samyuktha. At that time, Bala just said “you are spraying” to Aari, and left. Ramya and Samyuktha who were there then, laughed. Such an indecent behavior. I had also mentioned this in my review. Today for the same reason, Somu was teasing Ramya, and others laughed. Boomerang! Another ‘incident’ (Idha incidentnu koopuda, enakke embarassinga irku). During the same task, Somu asked Archana to call him “Kumaruu” as if she is assigning him some work. She did. Seeing this, Gabi commented ‘bossy Archana’! Archana didn’t like it! She WARNED Gabi. Gabi said sorry. Athoda ‘incident’ mudinjirukkum nenaipinga. But no, Anbarasi Archana was still very pissed. Her friends Rio and Nisha tried to pacify her. Mmhmm. Anbarasi became kobakkara arasi. Then, Rio suggested Gabi to speak with Archana when she was alone, hug her and say sorry! அனிதாவின் பாசிப்பருப்பு வெடிகள், ரியோவுக்கு விழுந்த அடிகள், அர்ச்சனாவின் வலிகள்! பிக்பாஸ் – நாள் 59 Really? Ivlo scene edhukku!? Archana is acting like a Queen bee (to her group) inside. Gabi is a part of it. Archana’s extreme reaction and response to Gabi playfully saying something might have made Gabi scared that she will lose people (read Archana’s friends) inside because of this. Also, whats up with Archana!? Was she worried that the viewers will hang on to this word, and finally see her true nature? Or, did Gabi unknowingly touch a sensitive cord! Whatever it may be, Anbarasi Archana took it too far. Has she never jokingly called anyone anything!? On the other frame, Sanam was upset that Somu asked her to massage him and act as if she was flirting with him. She said that her image would get spoilt because of it. After all it was just a task. Why will her image get spoilt? Sanam seems very sensitive. Later, the call center task continued. The first call of the day - Shivani to Ramya: Shivani asked Ramya about her technique to smile while criticizing. Ramya said that it was manufacturing defect. Hahaha! Shivani next asked Ramya to nominate 2 people that she wanted to be evicted. She said, Aari and Ajeedh.

Joke of the day! She mentioned the best performer and the worst performer! Ramya hates Aari to the core, for reasons best known to her. I am guessing it is because she sees him as a key competitor. It is also possible that due to Kamal repeatedly snubbing Aari (for reasons best known to him), she might have presumed that the public don’t like Aari, and was hence trying to align herself with the public. Shivani then asked Ramya the names of the 5 HMs she wanted to be in the finals. Ramya said herself, Bala, Shivani, Somu and Rio. Ramya always claims that she is neutral. To validate her claim, I think she chose two from Group Pulla (Bala), and two from Group Amma (Archana). Its also highly possible that she thought these 4 as the least threat to her winning the title. And quite funny that she wanted Shivani in the finals. Didn’t she comment awhile ago that Shivani did nothing but act as the entertainment source for Bala?

Anyways, since Ramya was already nominated, Shivani said she would like to give company to her, and cut the call. Shivani gave 5 stars for Ramya. BB announced that Shivani has been nominated for next week. The Second call of the day - Anitha to Rio: Anita seemed to have prepared a lot, for the task. She also tried to emulate Bala’s tactic from the Bala versus Aari call yesterday. Paavam, avaluku theriyadhu, that Bala’s tactic flopped. Only we know the public response!! Anitha made long monologues, and kept provoking Rio. She also tried insulting him every now and then. She didn’t let him complete his sentences, and was continuously interrupting him. Before the call, Sanam jokingly asked Rio if he had taken headache pills, after knowing that his caller was Anitha Madam. Rio handled her provocations very calmly! Definitely commendable! Anita asked Rio the Reasons for entering BB. Rio said that it was to improve his standards. Anita asked for his three best qualities. Rio said a)doing task well, b) doing all the house related work and c) Nermai. She questioned him on Groupism. She said that when she had fought with Rio in the past, 8 HMs nominated her the next week. Rio said that he didn't know who nominated her. He also said that he didn’t influence anyone to nominate her. Anita said that she didn't agree with his answer. She said that for most of his answers. Anita then pulled last week matter, when Rio called Ajeedh. She asked him why he informed Ajeedh early on that he will call him, after telling others to not disclose. Rio repeated his reply from last week! He said that he shared (with Ajeedh), as he looked worried. Latest cinema news, updates and kollywood gossips! The two people I felt sad for, while listening to this call were a) The BB editor. How many reels and hours did he have to sit through, to give us this condensed version of the Anitha call; and b) Rio himself. Paavum! Concluding, she used Bala’s tactic. She said that she had removed all her baggage, and had nothing more to ask, or to say. She gave 4 stars to Rio. After coming out Rio shook Anitha’s hand, and said, good call. Ajeedh told Rio that he was only curious to know his caller (last week), but not scared. Ajeedh also appreciated Rio for tolerating the call. But Rio got emotional when Somu and Producer Pulla Jithan (PP Jithan) enquired about the call. Rio said that Anitha provoked him at many places. Since it was a task, he tolerated.

Last call of the day – PP Jithan to Nisha: PP Jithan expressed his displeasure about the free eviction pass which Nisha took from him (and returned to Ajeedh). How long ago did this happen!? Nisha once again apologized to him. Pinna, Producer Pulla, illa!?

He asked her about the Topple card. Nisha said that Anitha’s strategy touched her ego, and hence she gave the card to Anitha. She said sorry for that as well, again. OMG! That week was over. Sam evictum aagiyachu. Why still talking about that!? PP Jithan then asked her whom would she nominate between Rio and PP Jithan. Wow! Nisha said PP Jithan, as he was not well, and could not discharge his duty properly as a captain. Wow! .Jithan asked her to give one reason to nominate Rio. She said that Rio bloats even small matters, confuses, and complicates things. For that reason, she would nominate him, Nisha said. Nisha then said that she didn't want PP Jithan to lose his game, and hence cut the call. PP Jithan gave her 4 stars. Nisha got nominated for the next week.

