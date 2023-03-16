Nambikkai Awards 2022: Celebrating the voice of the voiceless - the various icons of Tamil Society!

Rosy Meena's father Paulraj was all smiles as he relayed her message to the audience. "My daughter is currently participating in a tournament in Kazakhstan. She wanted me to tell all of you that people should be playing on the ground and not playing Ludo on mobile phones," he beamed. The anchors asked Aadhav Arjun why he had chosen administration over sports. Answering the question, he said that the two suicides he had faced were turning points in his life. He reminisced that a Tamil Volleyball player who was part of the national team had committed suicide because he could not get a Government Job. Aadhav Arjun went ahead and said that he had not selected anyone based on a recommendation after assuming office. He also said that since both politics and sports have been intertwined in his life from a very early age, he wanted to bring about a change from a position of power. He also requested the Tamil Nadu Government for a 3% reservation for sportspeople. Managing Director of Vikatan Groups B.Srinivasan presented a memento to Aadhav Arjun.

Marlima Muralidharan received the award from Member of Parliament Trichy Siva for being the first graduate from the Transwomen community. She is also an entrepreneur and an ardent social activist. "Living a life is special, life gets all the more special if we live for others. This year has been so special for me. I received the best transwoman award from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. My parents did not shun me; they supported me. The transgender community will achieve more and more if all the parents are like that," she said.