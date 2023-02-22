Nambikkai Awards 2021: Politicians, Movie Stars & Iconic Celebrities honoring the best of the best!

Balakrishnan I.A.S. presented the Nambikkai award to Tamil Scholar Po.Velsamy, recognizing his immense contribution to the study of Tamil history through his many books. The audience was in awe of Velsamy's vast knowledge and his dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.

Tharesh Ahmed I.A.S was recognized for his groundbreaking work in education, receiving the Nambikkai award from Udhayachandran I.A.S. Ahmed's "Super 30" Project had transformed the lives of many students in Perambalur district, and seven of them came on stage to thank him personally, speaking of his kindness and his selflessness.