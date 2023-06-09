The Top Engineering Colleges of Tamilnadu | A Mega Survey by Ananda Vikatan

Tamil Nadu, a state known for its robust engineering education ecosystem, boasts nearly 500 engineering colleges, including Central Government institutions, colleges affiliated with Anna University, and Deemed Universities. With a staggering 107 engineering courses and a total of 1.8 lakh seats available, these institutions play a pivotal role in shaping engineers who make their mark not only within Tamil Nadu but also across other Indian states and even foreign countries. Despite the occasional internet memes about the proliferation of engineers, engineering still remains a popular choice for a significant proportion of students pursuing higher education.
With a vast array of streams and colleges available, selecting the most suitable one can be an arduous task for aspiring engineers. Amidst this decision-making process, suggestions based on personal experiences often add to the confusion. Some students rely on the advice of others, while others turn to intermediaries for guidance. Unfortunately, there have been instances where students and parents have later regretted their choices.
A prevalent concern in many colleges revolves around the lack of adequate infrastructure and limited options for campus interviews. There are also allegations of colleges lacking eligible faculty members, and even those that advertise "Government fixed fees" find ways to extract additional charges from students. In the midst of these challenges, how can students and parents discern the best quality colleges and engineering streams?
To shed light on this pressing issue, the Ananda Vikatan team embarked on a mega survey aimed at ranking engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Our survey included interactions with:
Students currently enrolled in engineering courses
Recent engineering graduates (within the past 5 years)
Parents who have admitted their children into engineering programs (within the past 4 years)
Education experts familiar with the Tamil Nadu education system
Administrators from companies with direct connections to engineering colleges
Human Resource officials conducting Campus Interviews in Tamil Nadu engineering colleges
Our survey encompassed over 10,000 interviews across Tamil Nadu, ensuring a comprehensive range of perspectives. Our team divided Tamil Nadu into four distinct zones: Chennai, North East, West, and South. The survey methodology for each zone was meticulously analyzed and scientifically structured. Additionally, the team sought guidance from seasoned experts with vast experience in conducting education surveys.
The mega survey was carried out by a dedicated team consisting of Vikatan reporters, student reporters, special correspondents, and staff members.The survey revolved around six main questions that aimed to provide valuable insights for prospective engineering students and their families:
Why should one choose engineering as a degree?
Which engineering stream should be chosen?
What should be given greater importance: the college or the course?
What factors should be considered when selecting a college?
What types of courses should be preferred?
Which are the best colleges in one's locality?
The survey results were meticulously analyzed based on key factors such as basic facilities and laboratories available in the colleges, student-professor ratios, educational qualifications and experience of professors, quality of learning, competition among high cut-off students for admission, opportunities to learn contemporary technological advancements beyond the curriculum, placement percentages in campus interviews, opportunities in deemed universities, and the college's collaboration with companies and international organizations.
The findings of the mega survey presented several intriguing insights... For instance, Engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu are unevenly distributed across the state, with numerous leading institutions concentrated in and around Chennai and Coimbatore, renowned for their industrial growth. However, the same pattern is not mirrored in central or southern districts, where ranking the colleges posed a greater challenge. Notably, the top 10 colleges in Chennai differ from the top 10 colleges in the South zone, indicating substantial differences between institutions in the two lists.
There can be good courses in the colleges which are not included in the list. Even within a college, there might be differences among courses, experiences might vary. So instead of using the list as a suggestion, parents and students can use it as a reference, conduct their own enquiries and choose a college.
In the subsequent sections, we present the results of this insightful mega survey, shedding light on the ranking of engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.
Chennai Zone
The Chennai zone, encompassing Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur districts, hosts many leading educational institutions in Tamil Nadu. While the zone includes the prestigious IIT, it may not be the primary choice for local Tamil Nadu students, as deemed universities tend to attract students from Andhra Pradesh and North Indian states.
Chennai's appeal extends beyond academics, as the city offers employment opportunities and a rich extracurricular environment. Consequently, students from all over Tamil Nadu come here for education. Apart from the top 10 colleges, RMK Engineering College, St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Loyola ICAM College of Engineering and Technology, SRM Easwari Engineering College, and Savitha Engineering College provided a tough competition.
North East Zone
The North East Zone comprises 16 districts including Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppathur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagappattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai constituted the North East Zone. While the neighboring region of Puducherry is not considered, the engineering enrollment in this zone is relatively lower compared to other regions. One of the key challenges faced by colleges in this zone is the scarcity of eligible professors, impacting the overall quality of education. Additionally, limited campus placement opportunities from companies often leave other colleges at a disadvantage.
Despite these challenges, certain colleges in the North East Zone, VSP Engineering college in Karur, Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology in Trichy, Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology, Thanjavur gave a tough competition.
West Zone
The West zone comprises The Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Namakkal districts. Renowned for its thriving industrial belt, especially in textiles and manufacturing, this zone also excels in higher education, akin to Chennai. Notably, while lacking central government institutions, other colleges and universities step up to fill the void.
Apart from the top 10 colleges, notable contenders in the West zone include Government College of Engineering (Formerly Institute of Road and Transport Technology) in Erode, Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore, Government College of Engineering in Bargur, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in Coimbatore, R V S College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore, Sona College of Technology in Salem, Government College of Engineering in Dharmapuri, Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology in Pollachi, Velalar College of Engineering and Technology in Erode, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering in Coimbatore, and K P R Institute of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore.
The West zone's prowess lies in its impressive industrial sector and commitment to delivering quality education. Institutions within this zone strive to provide students with comprehensive resources and a conducive learning environment.
South Zone
The South zone comprises Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts. While these districts may lag behind in the industrial sector, they face similar challenges in the realm of technical education. Notably, the top 10 colleges in this zone differ significantly from those in Chennai, particularly in terms of learning and teaching methodologies. Despite a few exceptions, there is relatively less enthusiasm among students for engineering enrollment in this zone, possibly because those aspiring for higher education prefer migrating to Chennai or Coimbatore.
In addition to the top 10 colleges, noteworthy institutions that have emerged as strong contenders in the South zone include University College of Engineering in Nagercoil, Government College of Engineering in Bodinayakkanur (Theni), St. Xavier's Catholic College of Engineering in Nagercoil, and K L N College of Engineering in Sivagangai. These institutions are actively contributing to the growth and development of technical education in the region.