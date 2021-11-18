`The HealthID of National Digital Health Mission' - A boon or a bane?

Indians, most of us, do not give importance to regular health check-ups and preventive care. When the attitude towards health is at such a stage, there is no wonder that the number of people with documented records of their health history is next to none.

Whenever we visit doctors, they usually prescribe on a paper. The prescription usually has essential things like Date of Birth (or approximate age), Date of visit, the vital signs recorded like Pulse rate, Blood Pressure, height, weight, and the (probable) diagnosis and prescribed diagnostic test and medications. Some doctors are meticulous to the extent that they record what brought the patient to the doctor (symptoms) and their own observations (signs) findings from a physical examination.

So far, so good; the problem is when we revisit the doctor, most of us do not take the prescription, or worse, we lose it. It is difficult to give care (treatment) as the doctor loses context and needs to re-establish history, current treatment, and medications. Often, the complete information is not passed or mixed up, resulting in gaps in care.

There is also a bigger problem with our pharmacy setups and how they work; people usually walk into the pharmacies and ask for tablets describing their illness and are given medications – many times, even schedule H drugs like antibiotics are provided without a proper prescription from a qualified physician. There is another practice where a prescription/medicine is carried on forever by using either photo of the medication or by using the medicine names. These are practices that could make the patient sicker and make the prognosis worse.