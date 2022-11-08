What is COP Summit? Why is it held every year?

The COP, Conference of the parties, is the highest decision-making body of the convention. All parties to the Convention are represented by the COP to review the implementation of the Convention and all other legal instruments adopted by the COP and to promote effective implementation of the Convention, including institutional and administrative decisions.

Officially, the meeting in Egypt is called the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The 'parties' in question are the 198 countries that have signed the Framework Convention. The Framework Convention is an international agreement agreed upon at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. The enduring focus of the agreement is to stabilize atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations at levels that prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system.