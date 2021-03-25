Open App

Gadgets Point Reviews and Updates April 2021

பிரசன்னா ஆதித்யா
Gadgets point Reviews
Gadgets point Reviews
gadgets
Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G | Price: 29,999

Features:

6.55 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED

display

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP rear camera

32 MP selfie camera

4500 mAh battery

Android 10

5G support

Plus:

Performance

Fast charging

Display

Minus:

Camera quality could be better

One line review:

Those who want to experience flag­ship performance in the mid-range segment must try this. There are not many cons and is value for money.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G | Price: 35,990

Features:

6.55 Inch Super AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera

32 MP selfie camera

4350 mAh battery

Android 11

5G support

Plus:

Camera quality

Fast charging

Built design

Minus:

Price

One line review:

Value for money. Yet there are more options at a lower price point than this one. Realme X7 Pro has the same features for lesser money.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | Price: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage - 1,05,999

Features:

6.8 inch Quad HD+ display

Exynos 2100 processor

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP rear camera

40 MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery

Android 10

5G support

Plus:

Dynamic 6.8 Inch AMOLED display

Great performance

Best camera

Minus:

Price

Bit bulky

One line review:

This is one of the flagship mobiles of Samsung and a pre­mium mobile in the android segment. Those who aren't bothered by the price tag, go for it. Otherwise there are other models, such as Galaxy S21 and S21+. But features are less for the price.

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro | Price: 3,999

Features:

Bluetooth version 5

Qualcomm aptX support

Plus:

Best audio experience

Wireless charging option

Minus:

Could be better if it had 'Gesture Controls'

One line review:

It is a good choice for those who want wireless earbuds under Rs 4000

உங்களுக்கு பிடித்த கட்டுரைகள்

மதுரை:``திமுக ஆட்சி செய்தால் மக்கள் நிம்மதியாக இருக்க முடியாது” - எடப்பாடி பழன ...
திருவண்ணாமலை: ஸ்டாலின் தங்கிய அறை, எ.வ.வேலு வீடுகளில் வருமான வரித்துறை திடீர் ...
எபிலெப்சி: A - Z ; வாழ்வுக்கு சாவி கொடுப்போம், 'வலிப்பு'க்கு அல்ல! - Dr. S. தி ...
SCROLL FOR NEXT