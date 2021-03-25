Gadgets Point Reviews and Updates April 2021

Realme X7 Pro 5G | Price: 29,999
Features:
6.55 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED
display
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP rear camera
32 MP selfie camera
4500 mAh battery
Android 10
5G support
Plus:
Performance
Fast charging
Display
Minus:
Camera quality could be better
One line review:
Those who want to experience flagship performance in the mid-range segment must try this. There are not many cons and is value for money.
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G | Price: 35,990
Features:
6.55 Inch Super AMOLED display
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera
32 MP selfie camera
4350 mAh battery
Android 11
5G support
Plus:
Camera quality
Fast charging
Built design
Minus:
Price
One line review:
Value for money. Yet there are more options at a lower price point than this one. Realme X7 Pro has the same features for lesser money.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | Price: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage - 1,05,999
Features:
6.8 inch Quad HD+ display
Exynos 2100 processor
12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage
108 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP rear camera
40 MP selfie camera
5000 mAh battery
Android 10
5G support
Plus:
Dynamic 6.8 Inch AMOLED display
Great performance
Best camera
Minus:
Price
Bit bulky
One line review:
This is one of the flagship mobiles of Samsung and a premium mobile in the android segment. Those who aren't bothered by the price tag, go for it. Otherwise there are other models, such as Galaxy S21 and S21+. But features are less for the price.
Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro | Price: 3,999
Features:
Bluetooth version 5
Qualcomm aptX support
Plus:
Best audio experience
Wireless charging option
Minus:
Could be better if it had 'Gesture Controls'
One line review:
It is a good choice for those who want wireless earbuds under Rs 4000