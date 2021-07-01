How to choose a best Smart TV?

It's been 2021, are you still using normal TV? Then this is the right time for an upgrade. Smart TVs are not as costly as you think. Nowadays there are so many budget-friendly options to choose from after the arrival of smartphone players like Realme and One plus brands in smart TV production. Those budget-friendly smart TVs are good enough to satisfy our needs.

Do you need a smart TV now?

The answer to the question lies in how much are you going to utilize the services it held within. If you are going to watch the content only from an HDTV antenna or cable, then you don't need a smart TV now. you can go for high resolution display models at the same price as buying a smart TV. If you have a subscription to many online streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hotstar, then you can buy one. These days you can use your smart TV for video gaming or an alternate or secondary display for your laptop too. Choose according to your usage.

Budget friendly smart TV:

What's the price range for the best budget smart TVs? well, there are quite a few options you can choose from Rs.12,000 to 25,000. These budget friendly options gave us what we need. Those who want outstanding television experience can go for high-end models which costs half a lakh or over a lakh.