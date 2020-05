`கடுமையான சூழலில் காஷ்மீரின் நிலையை விளக்கிய படங்கள்! -`புலிட்சர்’ விருதை வென்ற 3 இந்தியர்கள்

View this post on Instagram

AP photographers in Kashmir win Pulitzer⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ The story of India's crackdown on Kashmir was difficult to show to the world: The unprecedented lockdown included a sweeping curfew and shutdowns of phone and internet service.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ But Associated Press photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand found ways to let outsiders see what was happening last August in the region of 7 million people.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Snaking around roadblocks, sometimes taking cover in strangers' homes and hiding cameras in vegetable bags, the three captured images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life -- and then headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to AP's office in New Delhi.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ "It was always cat-and-mouse," Yasin recalled Monday as he, Khan and Anand won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. He added by email: "These things made us more determined than ever to never be silenced." ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Anand said the award left him speechless.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ "I was shocked and could not believe it," he said, calling the prize-winning photos a continuation of the work he's been doing for 20 years with AP.⁠⠀