கால் கைகளின் அச்சில் உருவான வண்ணப்படம்! #KidsTalentCorner

சுட்டி பூமிகா தன் கால் கைகளின் அச்சை வைத்து பறவையையும் பூக்களையும் வரைந்திருக்கிறார்.

இதுபற்றி அவர் பகிர்ந்த மெசஜ்... "Boomika's leg is painted with blue colour and made bird. Boomika's hand is painted with green color and made plants. Small plants and flowers are made using brush and paint. Boomika's thumb finger is painted with blue colour and made clouds."