இயற்கையை பாதுகாக்க வேண்டியது நம்ம கடமை! #KidsTalentCorner

பூமியின் வளங்களைப் பாதுகாக்க வேண்டிய அவசியத்தை உணர்த்தும் படம்.

நம் பூமித் தாயை பாதுகாக்க வேண்டும் என்று வலியுறுத்தும் சுட்டி P.ரெதன்யா, தன் அழகான ஓவியம் மூலம் அதனை குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

ரெதன்யா நமக்கு சொல்லும் சின்ன மெசஜ்..

``Our planet is highly polluted by our irresponsible activities... Nature is a great boon to us... We have to save them with lots of care... If we care mother earth from our heart it also make us to live happy and healthy.. ’’

