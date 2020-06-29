அம்மாவுக்கு கிஃப்ட் கொடுக்க ஒரு சூப்பர் ஐடியா..! #KidsTalentCorner

சுட்டி ரித்திகா இந்த லாக் டெளனில் தன் அம்மாவுக்கு, ``Mom hugging slider card’’ என்னும் சூப்பரான கிஃப்டை கொடுத்திருக்கிறார். அதை எப்படி செய்ய வேண்டும் என்று நமக்கு வழிமுறைகளையும் விளக்கியிருக்கிறார்.

``Dear all, I am Rithiga. K , 8 years old. I made a slider card and presented to my mom in this lockdown. I would like to share the procedure which can be done by kids at home with simple things needed.

1. Take a desired size of chart to form a background.

2. Take another piece of chart, and cut a square at center with one end broader to stick a fixed image.

3. Fold the sides of this chart and stick it in the background chart with broad end open. This acts as a frame.

4. Now we make the card that slides and fits to the open square in frame.

5. Draw characters you wish in a sheet of paper. To emboss the picture take a strip of paper roll it and stick at backside of picture.

6. Now attach one picture that is fixed in the broad end of frame and another picture in the slider card we made with hands left free to show hugging effect.

7. Once we slide the empty space can be used to write any message. Now a beautiful slider card is ready to suprise your dear ones.

Thanks a lot. With best regards, Rithiga.K, class 4.’’