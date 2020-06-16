Published:Updated:
இந்தப் படத்துல என்னவெல்லாம் இருக்கு தெரியுமா? #KidsTalentCorner
சுட்டி ரக்ஷன்.V வரைந்த இந்தப் படத்தில் என்னவெல்லாம் இருக்குனு தெரியுமா? அவரே சொல்றார் கேளுங்க...
This is my junk stuff it has lots of things that you don't know what to do with.
The things in the picture are:- A bike wheel, A vacuum cleaner, A trash can lid, An antique chair, An old towel, Dirty clothes, Some broken toys, An old clock, Some glass bottles, A saw, A pair of smelly socks, Some tin cans, An empty milk carton, A ball, Some cardboard boxes, A big drum with a hole, A traffic cone, A lawnmower, A base ball, A dirty old boot, A hat, A jar, A trumpet, A table, A shopping cart. There's also an old flowerpot.
