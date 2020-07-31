Published:Updated:

யூனிகார்ன் போன் ஸ்டாண்ட்..! #KidsTalentCorner

சுட்டி விகடன் டீம்
டாய்லெட் பேப்பர் ரோலில் ஒரு கிரியேட்டிவ் கிராஃப்ட்...

சுட்டி ஸ்ரீநிதி சிவா செய்த கிரியேட்டிவ் பென் ஸ்டாண்ட் இது. அவரின் அம்மா என்ன சொல்கிறார் தெரியுமா..

"My daughter is very creative and she loves art and crafts. She made a phone stand from the toilet paper roll just for me because I often forget where I kept it.’’

