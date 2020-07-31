யூனிகார்ன் போன் ஸ்டாண்ட்..! #KidsTalentCorner

சுட்டி ஸ்ரீநிதி சிவா செய்த கிரியேட்டிவ் பென் ஸ்டாண்ட் இது. அவரின் அம்மா என்ன சொல்கிறார் தெரியுமா..

"My daughter is very creative and she loves art and crafts. She made a phone stand from the toilet paper roll just for me because I often forget where I kept it.’’