யூனிகார்ன் போன் ஸ்டாண்ட்..! #KidsTalentCorner
டாய்லெட் பேப்பர் ரோலில் ஒரு கிரியேட்டிவ் கிராஃப்ட்...
சுட்டி ஸ்ரீநிதி சிவா செய்த கிரியேட்டிவ் பென் ஸ்டாண்ட் இது. அவரின் அம்மா என்ன சொல்கிறார் தெரியுமா..
"My daughter is very creative and she loves art and crafts. She made a phone stand from the toilet paper roll just for me because I often forget where I kept it.’’
இதுபோல உங்கள் வீட்டுச்சுட்டிகளின் பன்முகத் திறமைகளை உலகிற்குக் காட்ட இங்கே க்ளிக் செய்யவும்..!
