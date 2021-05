தூங்காநகர நினைவுகள் - 18 | ஐரோப்பாவிற்குச் சென்ற மதுரையின் நிலக்காட்சிகள்!

‘Breakfasted at Tappacallum & went to the Old Palace near the Rampart inside the Fort, where we propose remaining during our stay at Madura. The Palace of Madura is said to be principally the work of Tremal Naig, rajah of Madura; at least it may be supposed to have been repaired and beautified by him, who was an Hindoo prince of considerable power and wealth, as appears by the many edifices attributed to him in this neighborhood. In this building appears a great mixture of the Hindoo and Mahommedan styles of architecture, a circumstance not so frequently occurring in this part of India, as on the banks of the Ganges.’