The Indian automobile industry is abuzz with anticipation as it gears up for an eventful August 2023, with a slew of electrifying launches poised to reshape the landscape of the market. The past couple of years, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, have witnessed an impressive surge in the sales and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs). This trend has been particularly prominent in 2023, with several new models having already made their debut, underscoring the promising trajectory of industry growth.

As the automotive sector propels forward, the momentum seems poised to gain further traction, with 3 budget EV scooters to be launched this August.