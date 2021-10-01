A New Thump in Town - Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review
Those who decided last year to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 350 would have postponed that decision for a year. The reason was that the upcoming Classic is to be integrated with the Meteor’s smooth engine which has hit the market recently. The wait is over! Finally, the New Royal Enfield Classic 350 has landed with the same ‘dup dup’ sound in its style. We got the chrome red colour variant of the new Classic 350 for the test ride.
Simply put, if you take the best features of the Meteor and carve them long with the old Classic 350, that’s the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. Royal Enfield has used the same engine used in the Meteor on the ‘J’ platform without any modification in the new Classic. Since the new engine is slightly larger than the old classic engine, it occupies the all the space. It shows on the bike which was already bulky.
In the new Classic, they should have given two under-seat springs as the iconic symbol. But you can add it as an option in the DIY accessories. The height of the seat is 805 mm, 5 mm higher than the old classic. The fuel tank has been reduced from 13.5 litres to 13 litres. The new Classic has a new tail lamp design. Head Lamp is halogen to represent the classic style.
In the old bike the silencer extended a little beyond the length of the bike. In the new bike that length is reduced. Until now, Royal Enfield has been giving the handlebar lock key on the side. But now comes in the ignition lock as other bikes. For a long time, Classic fans have been asking for ‘Fuel Gauge Kudungappa’. Now Royal Enfield has fulfilled the wish. A digital fuel gauge on the small digital screen. It also has a Tripper pod on the side of the digital screen and adds a Turn-by-Turn Navigation feature if the mobile is paired with the Royal Enfield App. The trip meter, which was analogue in the old Classic, now comes as a digital screen.
New Classic comes with a single cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled 349cc engine that produces a maximum power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and maximum torque of 27Nm at 4000 rpm.
When riding the old bike, your body vibrates at 80+ km/h. Whereas I saw the speedometer while riding the new bike, I was riding around 100 km/h without any vibration. The engine is smooth to that extent. Not just the engine; gear shifting is also smooth.
We might doubt that since the engine is smooth, there will be no ‘dup dup’ noise of the Classic? Actually, the exhaust sound is slightly smooth, that’s all. Otherwise, you can feel the thump of that old Classic when the bike is revved up. Thanks to RE for keeping the thump pronounced.
Two colour variants with single-channel ABS; 9 colour variants are available with dual-channel ABS. Royal Enfield has transformed the Classic 350 into the Majestic Classic, using a logo similar to the one above the Royal Enfield name used on the Interceptor in the top-end variant of the Classic with new colours. RE also offers DIY motorcycle accessories to add owner experience with enhanced style, comfort and protection.
New Classic 350 base variant starts from 1.84 lakhs to 2.15 lakhs (ex-showroom).