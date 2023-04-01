Around India on a Cycle

Sudarshan Sanchari Cycle Tour
24-years-old Sudarshan Sanchari started his ride from Bangalore on 18th August 2021. Since then, he has been on the road, having travelled 20000+ kilometres, 9 states and a bazillion memories. We stopped him in Sikkim to have a chat about his mammoth ride, which doesn’t look like it is ending anytime soon!
Sudarshan, like the majority of people in our country comes from humble origins. Born and brought up in Chitradurga, he worked multiple jobs travelling around Karnataka and getting to explore his native state. Limited financial means never stopped him from dreaming about exploring the entirety of India. Yet like most of us, being financially secure and supporting the family was equally important.
The pandemic changed his life, in a way he never imagined. The Hyderabad company he worked in, sacked the entire sales team and refused to pay them their severance package. To protest this injustice, Sudarshan picked up his bicycle and rode from Chitradurga to Hyderabad. That was Sudarshan’s first experience of bicycle touring and gave him appetite for more… much more!
Fresh with the taste of bicycle touring, he embarked on a ride of a lifetime, without any goal or plan in mind. Sudarshan started riding from Bangalore with the idea of reaching the southernmost part of India, Kanyakumari. Once he reached Land’s End the plan started taking shape. He decided to ride through every single district of the country, starting with Tamil Nadu.
In Tamil Nadu, Sudarshan explored the serene temples of the state and immersed himself in the natural beauty of the region. Amongst many things he saw, one of his favourites were the people of the state. Who were forever friendly and helpful. It came as a surprise to him, being from Karnataka, he had pre-conceived notions of how people will behave towards him, but those notions were shattered as he experienced the warmth of the locals. He entered Tamil Nadu with just 2000 rupees in his pocket, he left with 4000, as people generously contributed to his dreams.
The next state Sudarshan rode through was Kerala. A state which was a mix bag of good and bad experiences. He enjoyed cycling through the hills of one of the most beautiful regions of the country. But while cycling up to Munnar, his cycle gave trouble and he didn’t have money for repairs. To generate funds for his ride, he started selling face masks by the roadside and with the money he made in those few days, he got his bicycle repaired and continued his ride. Kerala also saw Sudarshan crash heavily on a steep descent and injure his hand. That injury forced him to go home and spend a few days there, before he could resume his ride.
Karnataka blessed him with its rich heritage and culture. The ancient monuments of Badami, Halebidu and Beluru enriched his experience of the state and gave him meaningful insights into his own culture. A special highlight of Karnataka was the Kudlu Theertha waterfalls, which overawed him with his natural beauty. Karnataka was also the land where he visited multiple Basava Mutts and interacted with the Seers there, learning with every conversation.
Next on the list was Goa, where Sudarshan treated himself to the laid-back beaches of the state and the shimmering Arabian Sea. For him, the sea forts and the food were the best part of the state and he enjoyed it to the zenith.
From Goa Sudarshan went to Telangana over the Chorla Ghat. The Ramappa Temple and Warangal Fort were the major attractions for him. Immersing himself in the local culture also involved witnessing the extraction of fresh toddy! An incredibly different experience for Sudarshan was working in a sand mine in the Godavari basin. He did so to put funds together to be able to continue his journey. Another highlight was interacting, eating and drinking with the Adivasi community of Telangana, opening a window into their different world.
Post that, Sudarshan moved to Central India in the state of Telangana. The thick green forests and the local tribal culture were an eyeopener for him. An absolutely wonderous experience was having the opportunity to go bird hunting with a bow and arrow. Camping in the lush forests was another experience that Sudarshan holds dear for life.
Maharashtra was a whole different experience. From changing landscapes of the central region, to the Western Ghats and the coast. From enjoying the Pola festival in Chandrapur to the Ellora Caves and Rajghad Fort. Every single place was inspiring. The Western Ghats being particularly gorgeous and memorable.
But Maharashtra also threw Sudarshan a curve ball. While getting his bicycle serviced at a local mechanic, the threads of the bottom bracket on his bicycle were spoilt beyond repair. Rendering the entire bicycle frame unusable. Sudarshan could only continue his ride, when a friend lent him his own bicycle. Even now he is still riding a borrowed bicycle as he is unable to afford a new bike of his own. He hopes to find a company to sponsor a bicycle, so that he may continue his inspiring journey.
The next state that he visited was Gujarat and the incredible Rann of Kutch. Camping out on the white rann is something that Sudarshan is unlikely to forget ever in his life.
Currently he is in Sikkim, the start of his north-eastern adventures, which he plans to ride before the monsoons start in earnest.
Sudarshan isn’t just out on the road to have a good time on his bicycle. He is helping spread the message of an eco-friendly lifestyle and sharing his vision of a sustainable future. We believe that his journey is inspiring a lot of youngsters to take up cycling and exploring this great nation.