Around India on a Cycle

The next state Sudarshan rode through was Kerala. A state which was a mix bag of good and bad experiences. He enjoyed cycling through the hills of one of the most beautiful regions of the country. But while cycling up to Munnar, his cycle gave trouble and he didn’t have money for repairs. To generate funds for his ride, he started selling face masks by the roadside and with the money he made in those few days, he got his bicycle repaired and continued his ride. Kerala also saw Sudarshan crash heavily on a steep descent and injure his hand. That injury forced him to go home and spend a few days there, before he could resume his ride.

Karnataka blessed him with its rich heritage and culture. The ancient monuments of Badami, Halebidu and Beluru enriched his experience of the state and gave him meaningful insights into his own culture. A special highlight of Karnataka was the Kudlu Theertha waterfalls, which overawed him with his natural beauty. Karnataka was also the land where he visited multiple Basava Mutts and interacted with the Seers there, learning with every conversation.