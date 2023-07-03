Hero's Touring Revamp

First launched in 2019, the Hero Xpulse 200T 4V recently got revamped with a new mill. The heart transplant sees it get the same engine which does duties on the Xpulse 200 4V. This update had been coming for some time and makes this touring machine from Hero much more potent. Here’s our first thoughts about it.

What’s New?

It is an incredible bike that you can get your hands on for a reasonable starting price of INR 1,35,996 (ex-showroom Delhi). Available in three colours, it gives the buyer a decent amount of option. This fantastic machine is equipped with a powerful 199.6cc BS6 engine that generates an impressive power output of 19.1 ps and a torque of 17.3 Nm. Safety is prioritized with the inclusion of front and rear disc brakes, along with an anti-locking braking system for added control. Weighing in at 154 kg and featuring a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres, the Xpulse 200T 4V is capable of handling everything your motorcycle tour will throw at it.

Hero MotoCorp has given the Indian market an upgraded version of the Xpulse 200T with the introduction of the Xpulse 200T 4V. This new model comes with significant mechanical improvements, notably the four-valve setup in contrast to its predecessor’s two-valve layout. The bike is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder oil/air-cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox.