Honda SP160: Power, Comfort, & Style in One Package! Walk-around

In this video, as we take you on an in-depth walkaround to uncover the exciting features of the all-new Honda SP160. Equipped with an advanced 160cc PGM-FI engine for heightened performance and fuel efficiency, this is the sportier version of the Unicorn that you've been waiting for. Experience a comfortable ride with elevated ground clearance, an extended wheelbase, and a rear mono-shock suspension. LED headlights, the Engine Stop Switch, and the hazard switch add convenient touches. Learn more about the remarkable SP160 in this video and don't forget to subscribe for the latest updates on Motor Vikatan.