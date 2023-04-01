Ladakh Winter Cycling

Ladakh Winter Gran Fondo
Winter in Ladakh is a sight to behold, with snow-laden peaks, frozen lakes, and sparse vegetation creating an enchanting landscape. However, for the locals, the sub-zero temperatures and high altitude pose numerous challenges in their daily lives. They work hard in the summer to prepare for winter, and then spend the season celebrating their rich culture and traditions. For those who visit Ladakh during winter, the challenges are amplified, as adjusting to the weather alone can be difficult. But imagine cycling in this demanding terrain - the sense of accomplishment is unparalleled, especially when conquering high mountain passes. Once you’ve experienced cycling in Ladakh during winter, you’ll want to relive it again and again and share it with your loved ones. And that is exactly why 7 brave cyclists lined up to ride the Ladakh Winter Gran Fondo on the 19th of March 2023 for the very first time.
And what better way to enjoy extreme winters in Ladakh, than cycling there… Not just a little joyride, but a mammoth Gran Fondo. A Gran Fondo in Italian literally means ‘Big Ride’. But in the cycling world, it is more of a cycling sportive. Where cyclists ride against the clock, but not against each other as in a race.
As days passed in the runup to the ride, temperatures were gradually rising. The cyclists were wondering if the ride was going to be ‘too easy’! But the mountain gods always make your wishes and fears come true…
As the riders got ready to be flagged off, small gentle snowflakes started powdering the roads. It felt like a blessing from heaven! The Gran Fondo route first went up the slopes of Khardung La, one of the highest motorable passes in the world. The turnaround point was at the halfway mark, at South Pullu. Sounded simple enough on paper, till a raging blizzard hit with all its force. The riders did not back off. Tenacity and a spirit of adventure overtook them as they rode straight through the blizzard and snow to reach South Pullu. Click photos there and come back towards Leh.
Descending the mountain pass was trickier than the climb. What with the road slippery with snow and ice. Everybody had to carefully navigate their way back to Leh and onwards to Pathar Sahib Gurudwara in the opposite direction of the city. Temperatures gradually rose from sub-zero to a little more liveable centigrade! Managing body heat was an important skill. Wearing the correct number of layers which would save you in the snow and could also be peeled off easily once in warmer climes.
Fatigue was setting in, as the miles passed. Two cyclists had to quit the ride midway as it was not possible to continue. The others stopped to stretch, get some grub and take a breather. Water in the bottles being carried on the cycle was frozen and undrinkable. Luckily the backup van was ever present to provide hot water, tea and snacks to the cyclists. It is after all impossible to ride on an empty stomach.
The cold wasn’t just affecting the cyclists and their water bottles. It was also taking a toll on their electronics! Phones were discharging faster than imagined, as batteries and sub-zero temperatures aren’t made for each other. It wasn’t all about just riding fast, it was a far more cerebral activity. All the riders needed to pace themselves, feed themselves and plan their stops. Including stops for recharging phone batteries.
4 of the 7 riders eventually crossed the finish line in the allotted time, with big smiles plastered across their faces! The sense of accomplishment of having completed the Ladakh Winter Gran Fondo was immense. What was even more heartening was to see the varied ages and backgrounds that the cyclists came from. Amongst the four finishers, was an officer in the Indian army, a senior doctor, a hotelier and a professional cyclist who is a state level Mountain Biking Champion. Even better was the fact that there was incredible respect and camaraderie amongst all the cyclists, irrespective of their cycling pedigree.
It was a delight to see the tenacity of the cyclists as they took on this arduous task of completing this extreme bicycle ride. Surely, they and many more will be back for the next round of the Ladakh Winter Gran Fondo…