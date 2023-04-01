MotoGP 2023 Kicksoff

Ducati

The Italian manufacturer has been gradually building steam over the past few years to improve their motorcycles, sign on the best rider and win a title. Finally in 2022 their dreams were realised by winning the manufacturer, rider and team titles. Where do you go after you have become numero uno?

The boffins at Ducati took a different route on this occasion as we saw at the tests. Rather than bringing a revolutionary new motorcycle for the year, with a bazillion updates which require a lot of time to fine tune. They brought a motorcycle which was an evolution of the 2022 bike, with minor tweaks and improvements, which took much less time to sort out in the tests. This allowed all the Ducati riders to immediately be fast on the bike, giving them a major dose of confidence.

With 8 riders on the grid and reigning MotoGP Champion Francesco Bagnaia in fine form, it is difficult to look beyond the Bologna bullets. We expect Ducati to dominate the season convincingly and also make a major push for back to back titles.

Aprilia

The other Italian manufacturer on the grid which is making everybody sit up and take notice. They set the cat amongst the pigeons in 2022 and will surely set many a heart aflutter in 2023. Aprilia has one of the most rounded and rider friendly motorcycles on the grid.

Pre-season testing showed how strong these bikes are and they will be in the championship hunt. But two massive challenges stand before them. The first is relatively less collective experience as a team and factory to fight for championships. The second is a group of riders who have been brilliant on their days, but have previously not shown the calibre to stitch it all together for a season to actually bring home the grand prize.