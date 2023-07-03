MotoGP is coming to India…

Well, almost. Ticket sales have begun for the MotoGP Bharat race to be held in September this year. The race promotions have not just started in our country, but on the official MotoGP platforms as well. There is only one thing which stands in the way, homologation of the Buddh International Circuit by the FIM. Once that ‘little’ piece of the jigsaw falls in place, we will be ready to go wroom wroom!

It will be the first time that the country will play host to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. The track previously having held the Formula 1 grand prix, before they pulled out due to low attendance figures and government red tape. We are excited for MotoGP and hope it will fare better than its 4-wheeled counterpart.