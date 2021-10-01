Motoring in Extreme Winter

Ice

For a plainsman, the terms ice and snow are interchangeable. Yet, the two are different. Driving on snow is relatively easy. Ice is at the whims of the traction god. You can take as much care as required, and still get thrown off your motorcycle, landing butt-first!

On the ice, your traction reserves are always bordering zero. The only mantra is to go slow, super slow. The world should look like it is being shot at 240 FPS! Keep your head up and see further ahead, slow down to walking speeds in advance for a turn. If on a motorcycle, then stick your legs out to help maintain balance. Your legs will also be able to catch a fall when stuck out. Worst case, you fall off your motorcycle. Don’t fret, chances are nothing will get damaged on rider or machine at those slow speeds. Hop back on and continue!

When you do need to brake, use the rear brake on your motorcycle. In a car or motorcycle, do not touch the brakes while turning. Slow, steady and smooth, will ensure you can navigate through tricky ice bits safely.