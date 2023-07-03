New Triumph Twins - Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled their latest gems for modern classic enthusiasts: the Speed 400 roadster and the Scrambler 400 X. So, let’s take a closer look at these beauties!

When it comes to style, Triumph knows how to hit the bullseye. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are dripping with timeless design cues that make your heart skip a beat. From their sculpted fuel tanks to their classic engine profiles, these motorcycles exude the essence of Triumph’s celebrated models. But don’t be fooled by their classic appeal – they’ve got a modern twist too, with cool details like concealed liquid-cooling and graphics that add a touch of contemporary flair.

Let’s talk power. Both models pack a punch with their all-new TR-Series engines. These 398cc single-cylinder powerhouses are fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, and raring to go. With their smooth power delivery and distinctive exhaust notes, they’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. The six-speed gearbox ensures seamless gear changes, so you can unleash the full potential of these machines.