Pedalling Along the Konkan Coast

The Konkan Coast is a rugged section of the mid-western coast of India, which starts in the state of Maharashtra and goes all the way to Karnataka. The terrain has numerous climbs of the Western Ghats, river valleys, river islands and tablelands of the Deccan region. Add to this almost zero traffic and you have a fantastic cycling route, which is why it is so popular.

Most people cycle from Mumbai to Goa along the coast, party in Goa and then catch a flight home. I was fortunate to do it the other way around. Starting in Goa and riding to Mumbai, with multiple ferry crossings thrown in for good measure.