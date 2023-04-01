Remapped Ather in the Stable

Ather 450X
Ather, launched in 2020 by the Indian electric vehicle start-up Ather Energy, has quickly become a favourite among urban commuters for its cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and high performance. The 2023 scooter has taken things a step further by addressing many of the criticisms that users had with the gen 2, and it has already gained a reputation as one of the most impressive electric scooters on the market.
We, at Motor Vikatan got our hands on a long-termer, to ride on a daily basis and get a feel of how the 450X is to actually live with.
The gen-3 bikes come with a range of enhancements that are not immediately noticeable. The biggest change is the bigger battery. The previous version had a 2.9 kWh battery and the new one has been bumped up to 3.7 kWh.
One of the key selling points of the 2023 450X is its impressive range, which is up to 205 kilometres on a single charge. This is a significant improvement over the 85-kilometer range earlier. The 450X has the same top speed of 80 km/h, giving it enough oomph for city rides.
The 450X is equipped with a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, which takes just 4.5 hours to charge from 0 to 80%. You can also check the charging status on your phone in the Ather app. The scooter also has a fast-charging option that allows the battery to be charged for 15 km in just 10 minutes using a fast charger.
The increased battery capacity has resulted in a weight gain of 4 kg, which feels a lot on paper, but it isn’t noticeable when on the move.
Another notable improvement on the 450X is its updated motor, which has a peak output of 6.2 kW, while the continuous output of 3 kW remains unchanged. This gives the scooter excellent acceleration and makes it a joy to ride in city traffic. The 450X also has three riding modes – Eco, Ride, and Sport – that allow riders to customize their riding experience according to their preferences.
A big visual improvement is the chunkier 100 mm tyre at the rear, and overall increased grip from the MRF rubber. This makes the bike look better, as well as helping considerably in its handling and corner carving capabilities.
Function won over form this time around and the mirrors on the 2023 variant aren’t as stylish, but work so much better than what was previously available. In this list, the seat also is to be added. The redesigned seat is more comfortable, but for taller riders, leg room is still not great.
The Atherstack 5.0 software gives you a new and improved user experience. And we quite like this upgrade. You also get Autohold feature, which means the brakes apply automatically when at standstill on a slope. You needn’t hold onto the brakes constantly. It isn’t something you notice on your rides every day.
Under Ather Battery Protect, you get a 5-year warranty for the battery. With the company stating that the battery will have 70% state of health even after 5 years.
Overall, the Ather 450X is an exceptional electric scooter that is sure to appeal to urban commuters who value style, performance, and technology. Its range, speed, and acceleration are all excellent, while its design, connectivity options, and safety features are second to none. While the price tag may be on the higher side, the 450X is a great investment for anyone who wants to upgrade their commuting experience and join the green revolution.