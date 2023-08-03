Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sells 200,000 units within a year - What is the secret behind this success?

Royal Enfield, the leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, is taking the world by storm with its compact and stylish roadster, the Hunter 350. And guess what? They've just hit a jaw-dropping milestone - 200,000 units sold and counting.
This beauty hit the streets in August 2022 and has been turning heads ever since. In just six months, it cruised past the 100,000 sales mark, leaving everyone in awe. And now, in just five more months, it has soared to 200,000 sales! Talk about a motorcycle on fire and making the competition's hearts fill with desire!
So, what's the secret behind the Hunter 350's roaring success? Well, we believe it's a perfect blend of that classic Royal Enfield charm and a fresh, modern design. No wonder it's attracting a whole new set of riders into the Royal Enfield community!
Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The Hunter 350 is, undoubtedly, the most popular motorcycle launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment over the last year. We are very proud that in less than one year since its launch the Hunter has amassed a proud community of more than two hundred thousand riders across the world. Not just in India, the Hunter 350 is increasingly growing in popularity across international markets as well. We thank our new and vibrant Hunter community for making ‘Hunter 350’ a huge success and helping us achieve this milestone in a very short time. Powered by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai, and our expansive global retail network, we are confident to be able to cater to growing demand for Hunter across the world.”
Interestingly the sales data from the company shows that it's not just rocking the big cities; it's conquering the hearts of riders in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets across India. Even in the global market, the Hunter 350 is steadily building up a fan following.
It is this incredible success of Royal Enfield, which has made other manufacturers sit up and take notice of this segment. Home heroes, TVS and Bajaj have been trying to get a piece of the pie and recently American legend, Harley-Davidson and British icon, Triumph Motorcycles, have also joined the fray. Expect this segment to get even hotter and it is the customer who wins when these brands duel...
How soon, before these numbers double and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sells 200,000 units becomes old news?