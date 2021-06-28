வீட்டிலேயே பைக் சர்வீஸ் பண்ணலாம்! எப்படியிருக்கிறது Royal Enfield Service on Wheels அனுபவம்?
எப்படி இருக்கு Royal Enfield Service on Wheels அனுபவம்? Royal Enfield Meteor 350 General Service at Home
வீட்டிலேயே பைக் சர்வீஸ் பண்ணலாம்! Service on Wheels எப்படி இருக்கு Royal Enfield Service on Wheels அனுபவம்? முழு விவரம் இந்த வீடியோவில்...
Royal Enfield has launched a new, customer-friendly initiative, aimed at safe, seamless and hassle-free motorcycle service experience to customers at their doorstep.
Under this initiative, Royal Enfield has deployed 800 units of purpose built Royal Enfield motorcycles across the dealerships in the country. Service on Wheels is a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles.
The Service on Wheels motorcycles are purpose-built, and equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake upto 80% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer including scheduled maintenance service, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis, and more.