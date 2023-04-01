Six custom accessory kits - Honda CB350

Honda CB350 H'ness and CB350RS
Honda introduced the CB350 in India in October 2020. The CB350 is a retro-styled motorcycle that pays homage to the original Honda CB350 that was first introduced in 1968. It is a classic-looking motorcycle with modern technology and features.
Honda H’ness CB350: The Honda H’ness CB350 is a retro-styled motorcycle that was launched in India in October 2020. It is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 21 horsepower and 30 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and features Honda’s Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) technology for improved fuel efficiency and performance. The CB350 also features a steel double-cradle frame, telescopic front suspension, twin rear shocks, and disc brakes at both ends. It has a retro-style fuel tank with a capacity of 15 litres, a round headlamp, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that allows riders to connect their smartphones to the motorcycle.
Honda CB350RS: The Honda CB350RS is a sportier version of the H’ness CB350. It was launched in India in February 2021 and features a slightly different design, including a round LED headlamp and a slightly lower handlebar. It is powered by the same 348cc, single-cylinder engine as the H’ness CB350 and comes with similar features.
Both the Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are designed to appeal to riders who are looking for a classic or retro-style motorcycle with modern features and technology. The 2023 H’ness CB350 is priced starting at INR 209,857 and the 2023 CB350RS is priced starting at INR 214,856 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Now, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a new set of customization options for its H’ness CB350 and CB 350 RS models. The aim of these customization options is to allow customers to personalize their bikes and make them unique to their tastes and preferences ‘My CB, My Way’.
1. COMFORT Custom – For the Easy Goer H’ness CB350 Price INR 16,500
The Custom Kit is designed to give the CB 350 a rugged and off-road-ready look. It includes a range of accessories such as a front fork boot, a sump guard, and engine guards. These accessories provide additional protection for the bike and give it a more aggressive and adventurous look. The Custom Kit is ideal for riders who plan to take their CB 350 off-road or want a more rugged and durable setup for their bike.
Bundle includes: Main Seat, Wide Step, Engine Upper Pipe, Engine Lower Pipe, Front Fork Boot, Back Rest, Knuckle Guard, Long Visor, Support Pipe B.
2. TOURER Custom - For the explorer H’ness CB350 Price INR 17,600
The Tourer Kit is designed for riders who plan to use the CB 350 for long-distance touring. It includes a tall windshield that helps to deflect wind and reduce rider fatigue on long rides. The rear carrier is designed to hold luggage securely, and the panniers provide additional storage space. The Tourer Kit is ideal for riders who want a comfortable and convenient touring setup for their CB 350.
Bundle includes: Main Seat, Side Cover Garnish, Wide Step, Engine Upper Pipe, Engine Lower Pipe, Front Fork Boot, Support Pipe B, Rear Carrier, Knuckle Guard, Long Visor.
3. CAFE RACER Custom– For the chill seeker
The Cafe Racer Kit is designed to give the CB 350 a sporty and aggressive look. It includes a cafe racer-style seat cowl that replaces the stock passenger seat, giving the bike a sleek and aerodynamic profile. The bar-end mirrors are also designed to give the bike a more streamlined look, and the flyscreen provides additional wind protection for the rider.
CB350 Price INR 22,200 (Bundle includes: Wheel Stripe, Main Seat, Side Cover Garnish, Engine Upper Pipe, Front Fork Boot, Grip End, Headlamp cowl, Single Seat Cowl, Skid Plate)
CB350RS Price INR 17,500 (Bundle includes: Wheel Stripe, Engine Upper Pipe, Grip End, Headlamp cowl, Single Seat Cowl)
4. SOLO CARRIER Custom– For the conqueror H’ness CB350 Price INR 16,200
The Solo Rider Kit is designed for riders who prefer a more minimalist and streamlined look for their CB 350. It includes a single-seat setup with a rear seat cowl and grab rail. This kit is ideal for riders who don’t plan to carry passengers and want a sleek and clean look for their bikes.
Bundle includes: Wheel Stripe, Main Seat, Side Cover Garnish, Engine Upper Pipe, Engine Lower Pipe, Front Fork Boot, Grip End, Meter Visor, Solo Carrier.
5. SUV Custom – For the explorer CB350RS Price INR 7,100
The Custom Kit is designed to give the CB 350 RS a rugged and off-road-ready look, with a range of accessories that add extra protection and functionality. It includes a front fork boot to protect the fork tubes from dirt and debris, a sump guard to protect the engine from rocks and other obstacles, and engine guards to protect the engine in case of a fall. With this kit, the CB 350 can be transformed into a versatile and capable adventure motorcycle.
Bundle includes: Wheel Stripe, Knuckle Guard, Engine Upper Pipe, Engine Lower Pipe, Meter Visor, Support Pipe A.
All the above kits are to be sold as Honda Genuine Accessories, HMSI will offer a 1-year standard warranty on them. The custom kits will be available across BigWing dealerships by the end of March 2023.