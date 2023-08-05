Which Small Capacity ADV bike to buy? | A Complete Guide

Here's a few reason why you should consider buying a small capacity adventure bike:

Light Weight: These bikes are much lighter than the big adventure bikes. If you have ever ridden no dirt, then you know that a fall will happen eventually. There is no escaping it. Lifting a small capacity bike is much easier than a heavy one. Especially if you like your adventures solo!

Easier Handling: School taught basic physics, tells you that the lower the mass, the easier it is to change direction. These lighter ADVs are easier not just to handle on the trails, but are better for city commuting as well. Which is an important factor, since most bikes we buy, end up being used for commuting a lot.

Pocket Friendly: Easier on your wallet, not just at the time of purchase. But even in ownership. You end up spending much less, considering spiraling fuel prices.

Designed to Fall: These bikes are built for the dirt. Therefore, a fall is mandatory. Manufacturers design these bikes to be dropped and still suffer minimal damage.

Go Anywhere: These bikes are built to take you anywhere. Long after the road comes to an end. The limits of your adventure suddenly opens up to much wider horizons than previously imagined.

Endurance Ergonomics: Since these bikes are built expecting the rider to go touring. Comfort is a major factor in design. You can ride these bikes for many hours a day and still be relatively fresh in comparison to other kind of motorcycles.

Road Handling: Earlier with suspension and chassis design, dirt bikes used to be terrible to ride on the road. Now thanks to better design and metallurgy, new ADV motorcycles handle fantastically on the road as well. A good rider can make an ADV a proper canyon carver!

Function over Form: Unlike most other motorcycle segments, in which physical appearances play an important role. In Adventure bikes, function takes precedence over form. It is easier to live with these bikes for this very reason. Of course looks are subjective and ADV bikes are no different.