Super Meteor 650 - The Meteoric Rise Continues...

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
India has a growing market for cruisers with engine displacements of 650cc and above, and there are several options available to riders looking for a powerful and stylish ride. Well, here we are now with the new Super Meteor 650, a versatile and stylish motorcycle that offers a blend of classic and modern features for riders who want the best of both worlds.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc motorcycle is a true classic in every sense of the word. With its vintage styling, rugged build quality, and impressive performance, this bike has captured the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.
First introduced in 1952, The original Royal Enfield Meteor was produced from 1952 to 1962. It was a popular touring motorcycle that featured a 700cc parallel-twin engine and a stylish design.
One of the key features of the Super Meteor is its powerful 650cc engine. This air-cooled, four-stroke engine delivers a smooth and responsive ride, with plenty of power for both city commuting and long-distance touring. The bike’s six-speed transmission also makes shifting gears a breeze, allowing riders to easily find the perfect gear for any situation.
In terms of handling, the Super Meteor is a joy to ride. Its comfortable seat and classic upright riding position make it a great choice for riders of all sizes, and its responsive steering makes it easy to manoeuvre through tight corners and twisty roads. The bike’s suspension is also well-tuned, providing a smooth ride, even over rough roads. 198 kg kerb weight would encourage you to join a gym to strengthen the leg muscles as it feels heavier when it is in the idle position, yet if you twist the throttle the motorcycle sheds all that weight in thin air.
One of the things that set the Super Meteor apart from other classic motorcycles is its modern amenities. While the bike retains its classic styling, it features modern components like electronic fuel injection, LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster. These features not only make the bike more reliable and efficient but also give it a touch of modern convenience that many riders appreciate.
The price of the Super Meteor 650 starts at around INR 2.75 lakhs, ex-showroom. Overall, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc motorcycle is a true classic that offers a perfect blend of vintage style and modern performance. Whether you’re a die-hard classic motorcycle enthusiast or simply looking for a reliable and stylish ride, the Super Meteor is definitely worth checking out.
Highlighting Features:
LED lighting (headlight, tail light, and turn signals)
The semi-digital instrument cluster (with analogue speedometer and digital display for the odometer, trip meter, fuel level, gear position, and service indicator)
USB charging port
Twin-pod instrument cluster with chrome bezels and Royal Enfield badge
Classic styling with modern touches, including the sculpted fuel tank, chrome accents, and retro-style teardrop mirrors.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 faces competition from several other motorcycles in the 650cc cruiser segment in India.
Here are some of the direct competitors of the Meteor 650:
1. Harley-Davidson Street 750
2. Kawasaki Vulcan S
3. Honda Rebel 500
4. Triumph Street Twin
Some popular cruisers in this category include:
1. Harley-Davidson Street Rod
2. Triumph Bonneville T120
3. Indian Scout
4. Suzuki Intruder M1800R
Pros:
Classic styling: The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc motorcycle has a timeless look that appeals to many riders.
Powerful engine: The 650cc engine provides plenty of power and torque, making it a great choice for both city commuting and long-distance touring.
Smooth ride: The bike’s comfortable seat and responsive suspension provide a smooth ride even over rough roads.
Modern amenities: Despite its classic styling, the Super Meteor features modern components like electronic fuel injection, LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster.
Manoeuvrable: The bike’s frame and responsive steering make it easy to manoeuvre through tight corners and twisty roads.
Cons:
Price: The Super Meteor is a bit more expensive than some other bikes in its class, which may make it less accessible to some riders.
Vibrations: The bike’s single-cylinder engine can create noticeable vibrations at higher speeds, which may be uncomfortable for some riders.
Braking: The bike’s braking system may feel a bit soft or underpowered to some riders, particularly when compared to modern bikes with more advanced braking systems.