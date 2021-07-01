Team Management in Racing

Class 1

There are many rules for racing teams in motorsports. The word Formula in Formula 1 refers to the set of rules and instructions. These rules must be followed by all racing teams participating in the competition. For example, on a pit lane, the speed of the bike should not exceed 40 kmph. Violation will result in fines. Accelerate only after going from the pit lane to the race track. Students learned such rules in the first grade.

Class 2

No one is allowed inside the race track. There will be marshal towers on either side of the race track. Marshals will signal by waving flags to start or stop the race.

There are many meanings to the multi-coloured flags on the race track, just as a train can go if it shows a green signal at the train station and a train must stop if it shows a red signal. There are a total of 13 types of flags: white, green, red, yellow, blue, black etc. Each flag has its meaning. With these flag signals both the riders in the race and the team management in the pit can know what is going on. In this class, not only the meanings of these flags but also when to use them; how to use them; students also learned what to use from where.