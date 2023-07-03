The Duke of Highlands - Leh Ladakh

We descended from there gradually all the way to Sarchu, where we exited Himachal and entered the Union Territory of Ladakh.
For the majority of motorcycle tourers in India, riding to Ladakh is a dream. Even if getting stuck at times in snow and slush can become a nightmare!
Riding to this frozen desert multiple times gives you a different perspective of the place. You never get ‘used’ to the land, where you take the landscapes for granted. Every single time you navigate this gorgeously treacherous terrain, you are overawed by the magnificence of the mighty mountains. From the never-ending More Plains to the visually spectacular Baralacha La, you are always left with your jaw hitting the floor. On a motorcycle you don’t just see these landscapes, you become a part of it, you absorb it; where you can feel it in every breath you take.
On this occasion, we rode a KTM 390 Duke to the high lands with a pillion. The Duke isn’t built for touring or for pillions. But when you see people in the country touring on 100cc motorcycles, you know you can head up there with practically any machine!
The plan was simple to ride from Delhi to Leh via Manali and return via Srinagar. Riding the classic circuit which is primarily filled with good roads.
Day 1: Delhi to Manali
We made the classic mistake of leaving Delhi on a Saturday morning, perfectly in tune with the corporate calendar. Add to that summer holidays for schools in north India and we had a veritable cacophony of traffic from start to end.
Post exiting the city, we stopped at Murthal for the famous breakfast of aloo paratha served with white butter. A feast for those of us who visit these places rarely. From thereon, it was a mundane highspeed highway till Chandigarh. Rather than entering this excessively policed city, we bypassed it before hitting the foothills. Till that point of time, it was hot, incredibly hot. Once in the hills the roads oscillated between being stupendous and horrible. We got brand new 4-lane hill highways as well as potholed infested narrow roads. The one thing which remained constant was the volume of traffic. The endless stream of traffic culminated in a traffic jam in Manali. It took us 40 minutes to ride the last 4 km into Manali. We couldn’t tell whether we were in Chandni Chowk or the mountains!
Day 2: Manali to Rumpste
The second day of riding saw us climb from the get go. It was a Sunday morning and all the tourist traffic was climbing up towards Rohtang La for photographs in the snow. Fortunately, we turned off towards the relatively new Atal Tunnel and from there the beauty of the mountains started in earnest.
The engineering marvel of Atal Tunnel sees you cross from the Kullu valley in the south to the Lahaul valley in the north via this 9 km stretch below the mountain. It not just saves a lot of time, but also reduces the number of kilometres. Most importantly, it removes the need of crossing Rohtang La, which is almost always a traffic jam at high altitude!
The tunnel exits at Sissu, from where we rode to Tandi, the last fuel bunk for the next 320+ km. We filled the tank to the brim and carried 4 litres of spare fuel in a jerry can for the thirsty Duke.
Post Tandi, we crossed Keylong which has a new fuel bunk, but no fuel available. Darcha is the last place in Himachal where we got phone network and from there began the climb to the mighty Baralacha La. This pass is the gateway between the greenery of Lahaul and the high-altitude desert of Ladakh. The road is mostly complete, with minor bad stretches around the pass. We descended from there gradually all the way to Sarchu, where we exited Himachal and entered the Union Territory of Ladakh.
A few kilometres post Sarchu, we reached the base of the famous Gata Loops. Which is fearsome on a bicycle, but a breeze on a capable machine like the Duke. The good roads end atop Nakee La, from there we descended on broken roads till Pang, crossing Whiskey Nullah and Lachung La along the way.
At Pang we could see the weather was getting worse, thanks to the unending skies which holds no secrets. We made a mad dash over More Plains to Debring and the base of Tanglang La. Crossing this extremely high pass on two wheels after 4 PM is never a good idea. But we desperately needed to cross and get to lower altitudes to get a good night’s rest. So onwards we pushed.
Tanglang La invited us to enjoy the climb as we made good time. Till we were a couple of kilometres from the top, where gentle snowflakes wafted into our helmets. In the next 5 minutes all sense of gentleness disappeared as we got engulfed in a full powered blizzard around 7 PM. Visibility dropped to 5 metres and we descended at 5 kmph, hoping not to drop dead from the cold and altitude! Finally, we descended to Rumpste, for a piping hot cup of tea to revive our frozen spirits.
Day 3-7: Leh
After the arduous route from Manali to Leh, we took the next few days easy. Roaming around through the picturesque villages of Choglamsar, Spituk, Angling, which are along the Indus River and sit in the shadow of the mighty Stok Kangri.
We also had the opportunity to visit the Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa, Tsemo Gompa, all three places which overlook the city of Leh and give you picturesque views of the bustling city nestled in the brown mountains of Ladakh. One can of course visit all these places in a vehicle, but the real joy is going there on foot. Being breathless with excitement and altitude is quite an experience!
In the city, we roamed the Leh main market, enjoying the food, spectacle and vibe. For the very first time we also visited the museum in Leh, which is a wonderful portal into the days which have long passed. It is highly recommended for getting a better understanding of the culture of the place.
Day 8: Leh to Kargil
On the 8th day after lunch, we left from Leh towards Kargil. The winds out there pick up crazily post noon and our motorcycle and us were thrown around like rag dolls on perfectly smooth asphalt.
Along the way we passed through the gorgeous village of Lamayuru and its magnificent monastery. After that it is all climbing till Fotu La, before you descend and once again climb to Namik La. The descent from this pass brings you to the city of Kargil. A perfect place to stay the night, with good food, warm hospitality and many stay options.
The roads we got on the 8th day were brilliant and the Duke and us had maximum fun.
Day 9: Kargil to Jammu
The next morning, we started early and headed to Jammu via Srinagar.
Along the way we passed Dras, where the Kargil War Memorial is located, honouring the war heroes from the 1999 war. After Dras we started the climb to the lovely Zozi La. A beautiful mountain pass as we ascended. But at the top of the pass, it was mayhem. Vehicles parked everywhere, tourists running around jumping in the snow, stalls selling noodles and tea. Completely shattering every element of peace in the mountains!
From Zozi La, it was a steep descent to Sonamarg, a beautiful part of the country and the entry into the Kashmir Valley. The mountains were spectacular and green, in stark contrast to the brown and bleak mountains of Ladakh. Only one thing was bad, the traffic! Cars, both local and tourists, were zipping along the narrow mountain roads, overtaking each other on blind turns, honking away, aggressively pushing each other to the edge. Completely robbing us of the pleasure of a hill ride and making us feel like we were back in urban metro traffic.
From there it was a scenic descent to the city of Srinagar, which was getting roasted under the hot sun. Incredible that it can be so hot in the mountains, as we rode around the Dal Lake, which wasn’t quite as spectacular in the hot sun. One marked scene in the Kashmir valley is the presence of military personnel all along the road.
From Srinagar we rode along flat roads till the Banihal Tunnel before crossing to Ramban and then towards Patnitop. The farther away from Srinagar we got, the less military personnel we saw. The roads were mostly good on this route. But there are limited stay options along the highway. After Srinagar, the next places to stay we found were in Ramban and Patnitop. One needs to plan their night halts accordingly.
Day 10: Jammu to Delhi
From Jammu it was hot sun, straight 4-lane roads and boring traffic to be navigated. Along with a smattering of traffic jams as we entered Delhi on a Sunday evening.
The ride from Delhi to Leh and back was just what the doctor ordered. A relaxed ride on a motorcycle which not perfect on the spec sheet, turned out to be an amazing machine to tour on.
The KTM 390 Duke is light, turns well, handles broken and non-existent roads with aplomb. Waded through streams like a boss and climbed the never-ending Himalayas with a pillion, as if it was no big deal.
When we first thought of riding the Duke to Leh, we were sceptical. Now we are converts…