The Updated Champion - Yamaha FZX

Yamaha FZX
We present our evaluation of the highly anticipated 2023 Yamaha FZ-X, a motorcycle that has piqued the interest of motorcycling enthusiasts.
Design
The Yamaha FZ-X has undergone some updates, albeit minimal, with the addition of new LED turn indicators, while the rest of the design remains fairly unchanged. The bike still features all-LED lighting, including a projector LED headlamp with circular LED DRLs and LED taillight, just like before the update. The FZ-X maintains its rugged, off-road-inspired design with a touch of retro styling that resembles a commuter bike. The bike comes with fork gaiters, a muscular fuel tank, a metal bash plate, a two-step single-piece seat, and a stubby exhaust. The latest update sees the FZ-X getting a new matte paint shade and golden rims, adding to its overall aesthetic appeal. While the scrambler-ish, neo-retro look with ADV accents may divide opinions, there’s no denying that the new colourway gives the bike a more premium look.
Engine
With its engine fully complying with the most recent Real Driving Emission standards, the FZ-X is well-equipped to handle the most stringent emission requirements. Though its specifications may not necessarily turn heads in the segment, the FZ-X excels in its element: urban chaos. It deftly weaves through intra-city traffic, tackling the daily grind with ease and grace, making it an irresistible option for riders seeking a dependable and efficient daily ride. In short, the FZ-X is a master at handling the city streets.
The FZ-X is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which delivers 12.4 horsepower and 11.3 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, which shifts smoothly and enables riders to effortlessly select the appropriate gear. Although 12.4 horsepower may seem modest, it is more than sufficient for urban riding and brief stretches of highway driving. The bike’s maximum speed is roughly 100 km/h, which is more than satisfactory for a motorcycle in this category.
Suspension
With its well-cushioned seat and smartly-tuned suspension, the FZ-X is easily one of the most comfortable 150cc bikes in the market. Even on rough, potholed roads, it cushions you from the harshest of bumps and takes most of the small undulations in its stride. As for handling, the FZ-X feels agile and responsive, making it a breeze to manoeuvre through busy city streets. However, if you’re in a rush to reach your destination, you may find the bike a bit sluggish. It handles speeds of up to 80kmph with relative ease, but overtaking at this speed requires careful planning and consideration for other vehicles on the road. Give yourself enough time and space, though, and you can push the bike beyond the 100kmph mark, as indicated on the digital display.
Features
With the inclusion of Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, the bike offers a host of convenient features, such as missed call and SMS alerts. However, it’s important to note that turn-by-turn navigation is not one of the app’s offerings. That being said, the app does provide useful tools like parking locator, fuel consumption data, battery health and malfunction notifications, and even service reminders. All in all, the Y-Connect app serves as a valuable companion for the FZ-X, offering a suite of features to enhance the rider’s experience.
Conclusion
Overall, the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X is a remarkable motorcycle that offers several unique features, such as a traction control system and LED turn indicators with smoked covers, that set it apart from its competitors. While the bike’s engine could use some improvement in terms of power and refinement, it provides a comfortable and stress-free riding experience that would be suitable for daily commutes and weekend rides. If you’re in the market for a new motorcycle and prioritize features such as traction control and LED turn indicators, the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X is definitely worth considering.
Priced at Rs. 1.36 - 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Yamaha FZ-X finds itself sandwiched between 150 and 200cc models, although the former is cheaper and the latter more performance-oriented. While the bike’s power output may not be the strongest in its class, the FZ-X offers a good balance of reliability, comfort, and unique aesthetics, making it an appealing option for those who prioritize style over speed. However, if touring ability and comfort are your top priority, you might want to consider the FZ-S or FZ25. Despite its minor shortcomings, the FZ-X still manages to stand out from the crowd and offers a solid choice for a comfortable commuter.