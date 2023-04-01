The Updated Champion - Yamaha FZX

Conclusion

Overall, the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X is a remarkable motorcycle that offers several unique features, such as a traction control system and LED turn indicators with smoked covers, that set it apart from its competitors. While the bike’s engine could use some improvement in terms of power and refinement, it provides a comfortable and stress-free riding experience that would be suitable for daily commutes and weekend rides. If you’re in the market for a new motorcycle and prioritize features such as traction control and LED turn indicators, the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X is definitely worth considering.

Priced at Rs. 1.36 - 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Yamaha FZ-X finds itself sandwiched between 150 and 200cc models, although the former is cheaper and the latter more performance-oriented. While the bike’s power output may not be the strongest in its class, the FZ-X offers a good balance of reliability, comfort, and unique aesthetics, making it an appealing option for those who prioritize style over speed. However, if touring ability and comfort are your top priority, you might want to consider the FZ-S or FZ25. Despite its minor shortcomings, the FZ-X still manages to stand out from the crowd and offers a solid choice for a comfortable commuter.