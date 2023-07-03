"We are not expensive" Mr. Ravinder Singh, Yamaha India

We had the opportunity to sit down with Mr. Ravinder Singh, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Yamaha Motor India. With an impressive 30 years of experience in the automobile industry, Mr. Singh possesses a unique understanding of today’s youth and communicates with refreshing realism. Our conversation covered a wide range of topics, including Yamaha’s bikes, scooters, track day events, MotoGP, and the growing trend of electric vehicles. As we delved into the discussion, it became clear that Yamaha’s focus on young and millennial individuals is what sets them apart, making Yamaha an affordable and desirable choice for many.

With 30 years of experience in the automobile industry, what have you learnt about the Indian market and the people?

As far as the automobile industry is concerned, hands-on experience plays a vital role. You can never truly understand a machine unless you have direct experience with it. The connection between machines and humans is established through practical processes. I began my career as a service engineer, progressed through various departments, and even had the opportunity to work as a coach.